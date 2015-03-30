(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK insurer
Ageas Insurance
Limited (AIL) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of
'A+', with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, the agency considers
AIL as "Core"
to the Ageas group (ultimate parent Ageas SA/NV; LT IDR
BBB+/Stable) and has
therefore aligned AIL's IFS rating with that of other core
operating entities in
the group.
Fitch's view that AIL is "Core" to Ageas is based on a number of
factors:
- Strategic importance: AIL is a key contributor to Ageas's
targets. The group's
strategy is to develop its non-life business to rebalance the
business mix
between life and non-life. AIL integrated the former Groupama UK
non-life
business in 2013, increasing AIL's weight within the group
non-life business. In
addition, AIL's annual combined ratio has been below 100% and
its return on
equity (RoE) above 11% since 2011, in line with the group's
target.
- Materiality: AIL is Ageas's main business in the UK, which is
the second
largest country by premiums for the group after Belgium. AIL is
a material part
of the Ageas group, accounting for around 20% of the group's
gross written
premiums (EUR1.8bn out of EUR9.2bn in 2014) and 11% of pre-tax
profit (EUR86m
out of EUR793m). AIL is expected to continue contributing
positively to Ageas
UK's and the Ageas group's profits.
- Consistency of branding: AIL was formerly Fortis Insurance
before it was
renamed in 2010. AIL carries the same brand name as the Ageas
group.
- Support: There is a track record of support from Ageas to AIL.
The group
funded part of AIL's acquisition of Groupama UK via a capital
injection and a
loan to Ageas UK. The loan has been repaid. Fitch also believes
that support to
Ageas UK from the group would be forthcoming if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Ageas's ratings would be reflected in a corresponding
change in AIL's
IFS rating.
Also, a material deterioration of the company's profitability or
market position
could lead Fitch to no longer view AIL as "Core" to Ageas,
triggering a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
