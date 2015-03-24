(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Draft legislation in Germany would mean
senior
bondholders face losses in bank resolution before other
unsecured creditors such
as large wholesale depositors and counterparties, Fitch Ratings
says. This would
make it easier to resolve banks in Germany and could become a
blueprint for
addressing total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for
other global
systemically important banks (G-SIBs) without the burden of
setting up holding
companies.
On 10 March the German government released draft legislation,
the
SRM-Anpassungsgesetz, to address technical legal challenges to
implementing the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) in the euro area. A key
amendment is to
section 46f of the German Banking Act (KWG). According to the
draft amendment
senior unsecured securities of all German banks with full
banking licences would
become subordinated to the bank's other senior unsecured
liabilities in
insolvency.
Existing legislation implementing the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) in Germany, the Sanierungs- und
Abwicklungsgesetz (SAG; also
known as BRRD Umsetzungsgesetz), references the ranking of
liabilities in
insolvency as the ranking to apply in the bail-in waterfall in
resolution
(section 97 SAG).
Therefore, it appears the proposed 46f amendment of the KWG
would make it clear
to investors and potential investors in German banks that senior
unsecured
bondholders would be bailed in ahead of other senior unsecured
creditors in
resolution. We would then expect the minimum requirement for
eligible
liabilities (MREL) to be met by German banks from core and
subordinated
regulatory capital plus senior debt.
The draft may need to be more specific to identify instruments
included in the
Financial Stability Board's (FSB) TLAC proposals, once these are
finalised. In
Germany, only Deutsche Bank would need to meet TLAC
requirements, as they only
apply to G-SIBs. But Germany's draft legislation could also
indicate how a
statutory solution might address TLAC requirements in G-SIBs
without holding
companies in other countries. The FSB proposed that external
TLAC could be
contractually or statutorily subordinated to other (excluded)
liabilities, or
issued via a holding company (structurally subordinated).
Our Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) capture the default likelihood
of any of a
bank's senior liabilities (with certain, limited exceptions).
The draft
legislation would therefore have no direct effect on our German
bank IDRs. The
legislation would weaken recovery prospects for senior unsecured
creditors, but
we do not expect any immediate implications for German bank
senior unsecured
debt ratings, which we rate in line with German banks' IDRs,
reflecting
"average" corporate recovery prospects (typically 31%-50%).We
usually require a
high burden of proof to notch senior debt downwards based on
recovery prospects
due to the high uncertainty about what a bank's balance sheet
will look like on
default. This is most likely to happen at low rating levels ('B'
category or
lower).
But the legislation could raise funding costs or even reduce
market access for
banks dependent on senior debt issuance, which could be negative
for ratings. We
expect most banks to be able to offset this by raising interbank
funding,
institutional deposits and Schuldscheine (promissory notes,
classified as
deposits rather than debt instruments), which the draft
legislation places in a
more favourable position.
The subordination of these securities would apply not only to
new issuance but
also to existing securities. Retrospective legislation is
prohibited under
Germany's constitution, but the explanatory text to the draft
legislation
specifically says that the government views the inclusion of
existing securities
as "unechte Rueckwirkung", meaning not really retroactive.
We view the draft legislation as consistent with EU
policymakers' general
progress in finding ways to resolve failed banks without
disruption to financial
stability and without requiring state resources. Application of
the BRRD and SRM
will be made more straightforward, especially in Germany where
there is a large
private and institutional savings base, by identifying senior
debt as a distinct
category of liability that can be "bailed in" ahead of
counterparties and
"uninsured" depositors rather than pari passu with them.
In line with diminishing state support for banks, we expect to
downgrade the
IDRs of more than 50 EU banks and their subsidiaries, including
many in Germany,
in the next few months by removing or reducing likely support
from our rating
assumptions, as explained when we placed the IDRs on Negative
Outlook in March
last year.
Contact:
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.