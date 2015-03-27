(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Angola's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB-'. The Country Ceiling
has been
affirmed at 'BB-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Angola's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
We expect Angola's economy to slow as a result of a sharp fall
in government
expenditure, a shortage of dollar liquidity and uncertainty
about the future
direction of oil prices constrains activity in the non-oil
economy. Fitch
expects growth to moderate to 3.3% in 2015, from 4.4% in in 2014
and 6.8% in
2013.
The 45% drop in oil prices since July 2014, which once again
highlighted
Angola's vulnerability to oil price shocks, is expected to
result in a sharp
drain on reserves, weaker economic growth and rising debt. This
underpins
today's revision of the Outlook to Negative. Nonetheless, the
Angolan
authorities have responded quickly to sharply lower oil prices
by severely
cutting expenditure and allowing the exchange rate to
depreciate, in sharp
contrast to the delayed policy response in 2008, the last time
oil prices
collapsed.
Government debt shot up between 2013 and 2014, rising to 33% of
GDP from 23.1%,
but still below the 'BB' median of 39%. Rising debt reflects a
fall in nominal
GDP as well as a USD7bn increase in borrowing over the year. The
authorities
forecast debt to rise to 45% of GDP in 2015. Fitch expects a
more modest
increase to 39%, although a sharp exchange rate depreciation or
increased
borrowing to support the balance of payments could see this
figure rise above
40%. The authorities are planning to issue a eurobond (USD1.5bn)
for the first
time this year. Government deposits are high at 16.7% of GDP,
and as a result
net debt (17.9% of GDP) is well below the 'BB' median of 34% and
supports the
ratings at the current level.
We expect the current account to record a deficit for the first
time since 2009,
due to the fall in oil prices. The deterioration will be partly
mitigated by a
fall in imports, reflecting insufficient dollar liquidity and a
sharp fall in
capital imports as a result of the reduction in government
spending on
infrastructure. As a result, Fitch forecasts a current account
deficit of 7% of
GDP. Angola has relied on surpluses on the current account to
offset the
outflows on the capital account, as oil companies move savings
abroad.
A sharp fall in reserves, as a result of a large balance of
payments deficit, is
a significant risk to the ratings. The National Bank of Angola
(BNA) forecasts
reserves to fall by USD8bn (to USD19bn). Fitch expects this
figure to be lower,
as reduced oil revenue limits the scope for oil companies to
remit corporate
savings abroad. A key priority of the BNA is to maintain six
months of import
cover (currently 6.2 months based on the BNA's calculations).
The kwanza will be
allowed to depreciate to maintain this objective.
Angola's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
A revised 2015 budget was passed in February, with a
conservative oil price
assumption of USD40/barrel. Spending on goods and services as
well as capital
projects was cut in half, while subsidies are expected to be
eliminated by
year-end. The authorities forecast a deficit of 7% of GDP, up
from 3.2% in 2013.
Fitch expects a deficit of 4% of GDP - still in line with the
'BB' median -
based on an oil price assumption of USD65/bl in 2015 as well as
higher-than-budgeted spending due to likely challenges
containing expenditure at
ministerial level.
Angola scores MPI3 - indicative of a high risk of systemic
banking sector stress
emerging - in Fitch's Macro Prudential Risk assessment due to
high real private
credit growth and real exchange rate appreciation. There is
evidence of
over-building in certain areas of the capital and exposures to
the development
and construction sectors feature prominently among Angolan
banks' largest
impaired or restructured loans. Credit growth to the private
sector is likely to
be minimal this year.
Bank capital adequacy stood at 20% in November 2014, above the
'BB' median.
Resolving the failure of one of the country's largest banks,
Banco Espirito
Santo Angola (BESA), poses a contingent risk to the state. In
August 2014 the
BNA stated that BESA needed to raise around USD4.3bn (3.7% of
GDP) to
re-establish liquidity and solvency. State-owned oil producer
Sonangol has
injected new capital of USD200m. BESA's failure reflected weak
credit controls
and governance, but in our view it was not symptomatic of
extreme problems
throughout the banking system. Contagion risk appears to have
been well
contained.
Social indicators and human capital are weak compared with peers
according to
the UN Human Development Index (HDI). Angola was ranked 148th in
the 2013 UN
HDI, the bottom 20th percentile of countries Fitch rates and
well below the 'BB'
median of 46.7%.
Progress in addressing challenges facing the business
environment has been
slower than expected. The government is in the process of
finalising a deal with
the World Bank to address challenges facing the country's
business environment.
Angola dropped one place in the World Bank's Doing Business
Survey for 2015,
falling to 181 out of 189 countries. Governance indicators are
poor even when
compared with the 'B' median.
The government expects oil production to increase in 2015 to
1.83 million
barrels/day, up from 1.65 million barrels/day in 2014. The
recovery reflects the
scaling up of production at the CLOV Field (160,000 barrels/day)
as well as the
resolution of persistent technical challenges. Over the medium
term, the
development of fields in the Kwanza Basin as well as the new LNG
production unit
will support production, but may not be sufficient to
significantly raise
production due to a high decline rate of 12% for maturing
fields. The
development of the pre-salt layer, where significant oil
deposits are expected,
remains uncertain given the high cost of exploration and
development in the
current environment of low oil prices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Deterioration in fiscal balances, renewed accumulation of
arrears and a
worsening of public and external debt dynamics, for example
caused by sustained
low oil prices or failure to adequately reduce spending to
offset lost oil
receipts
- Further delays in raising oil production in the short term, or
deterioration
in medium-term oil production potential
- Faster-than-forecast depletion of international reserves
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to a positive rating
action:
- A steady rise in oil revenue, which supports a return to
fiscal surpluses and
an improved sovereign balance sheet
- A continued track record of improved economic and public
financial management
and faster implementation of regulatory reforms leading to
improvements in the
business environment and per capita income, and improvements in
governance.
- Strengthening the non-oil revenue base
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices to recover from current levels,
averaging
USD65/bl in 2015 and USD75/bl by 2016.
Fitch assumes a continuing stable political environment, with no
significant
challenge to the current ruling establishment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Angola - Rating Action
Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.