(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/BARCELONA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Flemish
Community's (Flanders) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA', with a Negative Outlook, and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'. The senior unsecured ratings have also
been affirmed at
'AA'/'F1+'. The commercial paper programme has been affirmed at
'F1+'.
Flemish Community's ratings are underpinned by its strong
socio-economic
profile, reasonable budgetary performances and sound debt
coverage ratios. Over
the medium term, Fitch believes that the Flemish Community has
the capacity to
maintain a budgetary profile that is compatible with its current
ratings. The
Negative Outlooks reflect those on Belgium's IDRs
(AA/Negative/F1+) as Flanders'
ratings are capped by the sovereign's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Flanders is one of the wealthiest regions in Europe (with a GDP
per capita at
133% of the EU27 average in 2010), due to an attractive and
diversified economy.
Even though its economy can be more volatile than the national
economy, due to
its export-oriented profile, Flanders has a structurally low
unemployment rate
(5% at end-2013 compared with 8.4 % at the national level) and
higher GDP per
capita than the country as a whole.
From 2015, Belgium's sixth state reform will see the
introduction of newly
devolved responsibilities combined with greater fiscal autonomy
in absolute
terms and, for Flanders, its contribution to the consolidation
of Belgian public
finances. Due to the implementation of some structural measures
(EUR1.15bn),
Fitch estimates Flanders' budgetary performance would remain
fairly stable and
sound with a current margin of 10.3% in 2017 (8.9% at end-2014).
Revenues - linked to federal taxes and indexed to GDP growth and
inflation -
would continue to be underpinned by the dynamism of Flanders'
economy.
Expenditure flexibility is limited by an indexation formula and
multi-year
contracts. However, a revenue shortfall could be met by
expenditure cutbacks.
At end-2014, direct risk reached EUR11.8bn (of which EUR6.9bn
was public-private
partnerships), leading to a direct risk payback ratio (direct
risk-to-current
balance) of 5.3 years compared with 4.3 years in 2013 and an
average duration of
direct debt at 2.4 years. We expect the direct risk payback
ratio to shrink to
about two years in 2018, based on an expected balanced budget
and an average
EUR3bn of capital expenditure per year.
Fitch assesses Flanders' refinancing risk as moderate. In 2016,
it will face
repayment of EUR1.3bn maturing debt, corresponding to about 30%
of its debt
portfolio. Refinancing risk is mitigated by high debt service
coverage and
predictable cash flows. Access to short-term funding is strong,
owing to a
EUR3bn credit line with ING Belgium (A+/Negative/F1+) and a
EUR1.5bn commercial
paper programme.
Fitch considers the Flanders's financial management as highly
efficient, notably
in its forecasting ability, which allows the community to
control its annual
commitments in terms of budgetary performance and debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Belgium would be reflected in Flanders's ratings.
A downgrade may
also stem from a consistently weak performance, combined with an
increase of
private-public partnership exposure, resulting in a direct risk
payback ratio of
more than eight years.
The ratings may be upgraded following a similar rating action on
Belgium's
ratings, provided budgetary performance remains in line with our
expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
