(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Dillard's, Inc. (Dillard's) at 'BBB-'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Dillard's positive comparable store sales
(comps) trends
over the past five years, which have exceeded the industry
average for most of
this time frame, and an EBITDA margin that has stabilized in the
12% range over
the last two years. Dillard's has significantly narrowed the gap
to the strong
operators that have EBITDA margins in the 13%-14% range. Fitch
expects Dillard's
to generate comps growth in the 1%-2% range over the next 24
months and EBITDA
margin to remain flat-to-modestly higher.
While Dillard's credit metrics are strong for the 'BBB-' rating
category with
adjusted debt/EBITDAR currently at 1.1x, the ratings continue to
incorporate
Dillard's below industry-average sales productivity (as measured
by sales per
square foot) and operating profitability and geographical
concentration relative
to its higher rated investment-grade department store peers.
Fitch expects
Dillard's will continue to maintain or grow its market share
modestly of the
overall apparel and accessories category in the near to
intermediate term,
although long-term secular trends in the department store space
remain negative
and the decline in mall traffic has accelerated. Fitch expects
Dillard's
leverage to remain in the low-1x range over the next three
years.
Dillard's is the sixth largest department store chain in the
U.S. in terms of
sales with retail revenue of $6.5 billion on 277 stores and 20
clearance centers
in 29 states concentrated in the southeast, central and
southwestern U.S.
Dillard's comps have continued their positive trajectory since
2010, although
growth moderated since 2013 to 1% versus the 3%-4% range between
2010 and 2012.
Dillard's has experienced positive comp growth by improving its
merchandise
assortment towards more upscale brands, better in-store
execution, and strong
inventory control.
The company continues to focus on closing underperforming
stores, closing a net
29 units or approximately 10% of its square footage since the
end of 2007.
However, Dillard's annual sales per square foot at approximately
$130 is
significantly lower than other well-operated mid-tier department
store peers,
which are in the $180-$200 range (based on gross square footage)
and could
constrain further improvement in EBITDA margin.
From a store investment perspective, capex is expected to
moderately increase to
the $160 million range in 2015, from $152 million in 2014,
versus an average of
roughly $110 million in 2010 - 2013, to support increasing
investments in store
updates (in the higher sales generating or more productive areas
of the store),
online growth initiatives and some modest new store openings
expected in
2015/2016.
Liquidity remains strong, supported by a cash balance of $404
million as of Jan.
31, 2015, and $904 million available under its $1 billion credit
facility, net
of letters of credit outstanding. The company generated
approximately $450
million in free cash flow (FCF; before special dividends) in
2014, the highest
level since 2009, reflecting EBITDA growth and some working
capital benefit. FCF
generation has been approximately $400 million on average over
the last five
years, and Fitch expects Dillard's to maintain this level going
forward,
assuming modest working capital uses and a modest increase in
capex. Given no
debt maturities until early 2018, Fitch expects Dillard's will
direct excess
cash flow toward share buybacks and/or increased dividends
including any
one-time special dividends.
The $1 billion senior credit facility, which is due to mature on
July 1, 2018,
is rated one notch above the IDR at 'BBB' as the facility is
secured by 100% of
the inventories at Dillard's, Inc.'s unrestricted operating
subsidiaries. The
$615 million of senior unsecured notes are rated at par with the
IDR, while the
$200 million in capital securities due 2038 are rated two
notches below the IDR
reflecting their structural subordination. Fitch notes that
Dillard's owns 88%
of its retail square footage, which is currently unencumbered.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Comps growth in the 1%-2% range over the next 24 months and
EBITDA margin to
remain flat-to-modestly higher, driven by continued improvement
in its
merchandise assortment towards more upscale brands, better
in-store execution,
and strong inventory control;
--Maintain or grow its market share modestly of the overall
apparel and
accessories category in the near- to intermediate-term, although
long-term
secular trends in the department store space remain negative and
the decline in
mall traffic has accelerated;
--Leverage to remain in the low-1x range;
--FCF of approximately $400 million annually, which Fitch
expects will be
directed toward share buybacks and/or increased dividends
including any one-time
special dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result in the event that
Dillard's continues to
generate above-industry-average comparable store gains and
EBITDA margin
improves to the 13% - 14% range.
A negative rating action could result in the event of a return
to negative sales
trends and/or a more aggressive financial posture, leading to an
increase in
leverage ratio of more than 2.5x and/or reduced financial
flexibility.
Fitch has affirmed Dillard's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--$1 billion secured credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Capital securities at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Biana Elman
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7848
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.