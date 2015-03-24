(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) Amid the anti-corruption crackdown in
China, tighter
credit availability, and the recently implemented smoking and
visa restrictions,
Fitch Ratings revises its Macau gaming revenues growth forecast
downward for
2015. We believe there is some risk that the visa and smoking
rules will become
more restrictive and that new casino openings may not gain the
full allocation
of table games. Competition for VIP customers is also weighing
on Macau's gaming
revenues. We revised the forecast down to negative 22% from
negative 4%.
February gaming revenues were down 49% on a year-over-year (YoY)
basis and 18%
on a month-over-month basis. March's estimated 40% month-to-date
YoY decline is
line with our revised forecast. We expect some recovery in the
coming months as
premium mass and VIP players avoided the New Year crowds in
Macau.
We believe some VIP play is shifting to other jurisdictions that
are under less
political oversight and may offer better credit and/or
commission terms. VIP
volume increased 74% in 2H14 at Echo's and Crown's properties in
Australia. Echo
disclosed that its credit extensions increased 124% at its
Sydney property in
that quarter. NagaWorld in Cambodia grew its VIP volume in 2H14
by 47%. Much of
the growth came from China. In Philippines, a VIP-focused
expansion opened at
Solaire late last year and City of Dreams Manila fully opened in
February. Lower
gaming tax rates is Australia and across South East Asia allow
for higher VIP
junket commissions relative to Macau, which is burdened by a 39%
gaming tax
rate. It also appears that some operators outside Macau are
willing to be more
aggressive with direct lending.
Our forecast incorporates more muted benefit from Galaxy's and
Melco's projects
coming online this year. Melco expressed concerns on their
fourth-quarter call
that table allocations may not be as generous as the company
hoped. There is
also potential for further opening delays as several concession
holders
expressed concerns about construction labor shortages. Galaxy
Macau phase II
opens May 27th and StudioCity is set to open mid 2015.
Over the long term we have a positive view of Macau's gaming
industry. We
estimate that GDP per table game is about $2 billion across all
APAC countries,
or roughly $300 million per table position assuming six
positions per table.
And, continued GDP expansion in the region and improving
transportation
infrastructure should support the gaming supply over the next
several years.
Contact:
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
Gaming, Lodging & Leisure
+1 212 908 9179
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Rob Rowan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
