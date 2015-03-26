(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AG
Insurance's (IFS 'A+'/IDR
'A'/Stable) proposed issue of dated EUR-denominated subordinated
notes an
expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent
on the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
The proceeds of the issue will be used to redeem existing debt
and for general
corporate purposes.
The proposed issue will fall due in 2047 and will first be
callable in 2027. The
securities will pay a fixed annual coupon for 12 years until the
initial call
date. Unless the bonds are called at that time, the interest
rate will convert
into a reset rate including a step-up. The notes are
subordinated to senior
creditors, rank pari passu with existing dated subordinated
securities issued by
AG Insurance and are deferrable at the option of the issuer,
subject to a
'dividend pusher' clause with a look-back period of six months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is in line with Fitch's standard notching practices.
Fitch deems the
issue's loss-absorbing features "Material" and baseline recovery
"Below
Average", meaning that the rating is two notches lower than the
IDR of AG
Insurance.
The issuance is in line with the Ageas group's strategy to
optimise its capital
structure and maximise hybrid debt capacity at the individual
operating entity
level.
According to the expected terms and conditions, the new bond is
expected to
qualify for Tier 2 capital recognition under Solvency 2. Under
Fitch's
methodology, this instrument will be treated as 100% capital in
Fitch's
risk-based capital assessment and 100% debt in Fitch's financial
leverage
calculation.
As the debt issuance refinances debt of a smaller amount, AG
Insurance's
financial leverage ratio is expected to marginally increase to
around 33% from
32% based on a pro-forma calculation using 2014 data. This high
financial
leverage is outside Fitch's median guidelines for the 'A' IFS
category but Fitch
does not expect it to increase any further.
Fitch views the transaction positively from the perspective of
financial
flexibility, as it further demonstrates AG Insurance's ability
to access debt
capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to the IDR of AG Insurance is likely to result in a
corresponding
change to the rating of the subordinated debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.