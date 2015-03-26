(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based UkrLandFarming PLC's (ULF) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at "CC' and downgraded its National Long-term Rating to 'B(ukr)' from 'BB(ukr)'. The Outlook for the National Long-term Rating is Negative. Fitch has also downgraded the foreign currency senior unsecured rating to 'C' from 'CC'. The Recovery Rating (RR) has been revised to 'RR5' from 'RR4'. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings due to insufficient information. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ULF. The downgrade of the National Long-term Rating reflects ULF's weak liquidity at end-2014 as cash sources were insufficient to cover short-term debt. The downgrade of the senior unsecured rating to 'C'/RR5 reflects below-average recovery prospects for unsecured creditors in a going concern scenario. This follows our downwardly revised estimate for post-restructuring EBITDA due to weak soft commodity prices affecting the group's crop growing business and our expectation of lower profits from subsidiary AvangardCo for 2015-2016 as a result of recent significant hryvnia devaluation and decreasing sales volumes. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS UkrLandFarming PLC -- Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'CC'; withdrawn -- Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'CC'; withdrawn -- National Long-term rating downgraded to 'B(ukr)' from 'BB(ukr)'; Negative Outlook; withdrawn -- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'C' with Recovery Rating of 'RR5' from 'CC' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'; withdrawn Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Zhdanova, CFA Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Supervisory Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director + 39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May 2014, 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' dated 18 November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.