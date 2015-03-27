(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/HONG KONG, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovenia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The issue ratings
on Slovenia's
senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slovenia's 'BBB+' IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
-Previous government interventions have reduced the sovereign's
vulnerability to
the banking sector. The aggregated Tier 1 capital ratio was
15.9% in September
2014, up from 10.2% at end-2012. Transfers of impaired assets to
the Bad Asset
Management Company (BAMC) have led to a decline in
non-performing loans (over 90
days past due) to 11.6% in January 2015 from 18.1% in November
2013. The health
of the banking sector remains fragile but Fitch believes the
risks posed by the
financial sector to government finances and the economy have
reduced
significantly.
-In 2015, Fitch expects the fiscal deficit will be 3% of GDP,
smaller than 5.3%
in 2014, due to expenditure restraint and efficiency gains on
tax revenues.
Crucially Fitch assumes that there will be no new budget support
for banks in
2015 (after it cost the budget 9.5% of GDP in 2013 and 1.9% in
2014). The set-up
of the bank resolution fund (totalling EUR350m and financed by
banks) should
help protect the budget from potential bank support.
-General government gross debt (82% of GDP in 2014) is much
higher than the
peers' median (41%), partly as a result of substantial
interventions to support
the banking sector. Debt is set to peak in 2015, at 83% of GDP,
before
declining, consistent with a tightening fiscal policy, real GDP
growth of 2% and
a recovery in inflation towards the 2% target. Debt reduction
could benefit from
a lower cash balance (government deposits are high, at 11.6% of
GDP at end-2014)
and the allocation of 90% of the proceeds from future
privatisations.
-Five-year average GDP growth of 0.2% p.a. is much weaker than
the 'BBB' range
median of 3% or the 'A' range median of 3.2%, partly reflecting
Slovenia's
recent banking crisis. Unemployment, at 9.7% in 2014 (annual
average), is also
high versus peers. However, GDP grew 2.6% in 2014, after
contracting 1% in 2013.
The rebound was primarily driven by high exports (+6.3%) and
investment (+3.6%),
supported by exceptionally high European Union fund
disbursement.
Fitch expects growth to remain around 2% in the medium term,
supported by a
gradual improvement in the external environment and in domestic
demand, in line
with the clean-up in banks and corporates' balance sheets.
-The combination of high current account surpluses and private
external debt
deleveraging is strengthening external metrics from a weak
position. Fitch
expects the current account surplus to have been 5.9% of GDP in
2014, supported
by improved cost competitiveness, and to remain around 5% in the
medium-term.
Net external debt, at 35.4% of GDP in 2014, is still high
relative to the 'BBB'
median (7.9% of GDP) but down markedly from 42.4% in 2012. Fitch
expects it will
reach 18.7% of GDP by 2016.
-Income per head in purchasing power parity, indicators of human
development and
governance are much higher than the 'BBB' peers' median,
reflecting Slovenia's
fairly high value-added economy and membership to the European
Union.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action
are:
-Budget deficit reduction consistent with government debt on a
firm downward
path
-Progress in the clean-up of bank and corporate balance sheets
-Sustained economic recovery supported by structural reforms
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action
are:
-Deterioration in government debt metrics
-Sustained macroeconomic underperformance and/or deterioration
of financing
conditions relative to Fitch's expectations
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Given the uncertainties involved, Fitch does not assume a
contribution from the
realisation of returns on distressed assets held on BAMC's
balance sheet for its
government debt projections. Likewise, Fitch does not take into
account
potential debt reduction from privatisation proceeds.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations and support our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation.
Fitch also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial
integration at the
eurozone level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal
policy over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.