(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON/NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Tunisia's
Outlooks to Stable from Negative. Its Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'BB-' and
'BB' respectively.
The issue ratings on Tunisia's senior unsecured foreign currency
bonds are also
affirmed at 'BB-'.
The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Outlook of Tunisia's IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
High
The smooth legislative and presidential elections in late 2014
enabled the
formation of a new, democratically-elected coalition government
in early 2015,
which benefits from a large majority (more than 70%) in a
Parliament elected for
five years. This puts an end to a four-year political transition
process and
lays the ground for better political stability in the country.
Political and
economic destabilisation risk from social unrest or terrorist
attacks remains
significant, however, as illustrated by the recent attack in
Tunis.
Medium
Budget deficit is on an improving trend, narrowing to 4.5% of
GDP in 2014 from
6.5% in 2013 (including grants), constraining public debt to
just below 50% of
GDP at end-2014. Although the consolidation partly reflects
continuously low
capital spending and a natural decline in subsidies in 2014
after payments of
arrears the previous year, Fitch believes that the fiscal stance
will slightly
strengthen in coming years, helped by lower international oil
prices in
2015-2016 and gradually improving economic performance.
Tunisia's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:-
-Development indicators, including GDP per capita, human
development index and
investment rate, as well as governance indicators are in line
with 'BB'-rated
peers. Tunisia has a clean track record of debt repayment.
-External finances are a key rating weakness. The current
account deficit (CAD)
has significantly widened since the start of the revolution, as
exports have
suffered from weak EU activity and supply shocks while
consumption has driven
imports up. The CAD further deteriorated to 8.9% of GDP in 2014,
mostly on
account of higher food and energy shortfalls, pushing net
external debt to 34.8%
of GDP in 2014, much higher than 'BB'-rated peers (14.8%).
Fitch expects the CAD to narrow in 2015 in line with lower
international oil
prices, but to remain elevated at 7.7% of GDP due to weak
tourism revenues and
the impact of a depreciating dinar on the cost of energy
imports.
-Tunisia has benefitted from strong international official
support since the
revolution, providing cheap, long-term sources of external
financing
requirements. This has come at the expense of a higher share of
public debt
denominated in foreign currency (52.4% at end-2014). The recent
USD1bn bond
issue marks Tunisia's return to capital markets, therefore
reducing the
country's dependence on official lending, but Fitch expects the
international
community will continue supporting the country in coming years.
-Economic performance has been mediocre since the revolution
despite fiscal and
monetary stimulus, with real GDP growth averaging 1.7% over the
past four years
(compared with 4.4% in the previous five years); inflation has
started cooling
down in 2014 to 5.5% on average but remains above pre-revolution
levels.
Recovery in the EU will slightly spur activity in 2015 but Fitch
has revised
down its GDP growth estimate for 2015 to 2.7% from 3.2% after
the recent
terrorist attack in Tunis. We expect that growth prospects over
the medium-term
will be dependent on social stability, security and the
implementation of
structural reforms improving the investment climate and the
banking sector.
Recapitalisation and restructuring of Tunisia's three highly
vulnerable public
banks, which account for around a third of bank assets, has been
delayed. Fitch
expects recapitalisation will take place in 2015 but broader
restructuring will
be long and painful, particularly if the establishment of an
asset management
company to acquire bad loans to clean up banks' balance sheets
is postponed or
cancelled. The banking sector's risks to public finances remain
significant over
the medium term and public banks' ability to finance the economy
is structurally
impaired.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
-A reversal in fiscal consolidation trend, e.g. related to
relaxed budget
deficit targets or higher than currently expected bank
recapitalisation needs
-A material surge in political, social or security instability
in the country
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
-A structural improvement in Tunisia's CAD, leading to reduced
external
financing needs and stronger international liquidity buffers
-A material strengthening of the banking sector's financial
health and
supervision, driven by a recapitalisation and a deep
restructuring of major
public banks
-Improved economic performance related to the effects of reforms
on structural
indicators, such as the business environment, the investment
rate or governance
indicators.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD65 and USD75 per
barrel in 2015
and 2016 respectively, compared with an average USD101 in 2014,
therefore
alleviating pressures on the CAD and budget spending
Fitch assumes that economic recovery in the eurozone will
gradually strengthen,
with real GDP growth averaging 1.4% in 2015 and 1.7% in 2016
(against 0.8% in
2014), therefore improving export prospects for Tunisia.
Fitch assumes that the new government will remain committed to
continuity in
Tunisia's relationship and commitments to official lenders,
including the IMF,
which in turn will continue to remain supportive of the country
in coming years.
