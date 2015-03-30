(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and
'BB' respectively.
The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs have been revised to Negative
from Stable.
The issue ratings on Nigeria's senior unsecured foreign currency
bonds are
affirmed at 'BB-'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB-' and
the Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. On this occasion, Fitch has
decided to
publish its review after the scheduled calendar date of 27 March
2015 to avoid
publishing our review immediately before Nigeria's elections. In
our view this
warrants a deviation from the calendar. Our rationale for the
rating action is
laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Outlook on Nigeria's IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:-
Medium
Political uncertainty is heightened in the context of a tightly
contested
presidential election and potential transition issues. The polls
were officially
delayed due to security concerns stemming from Boko Haram
activity, however
violence was very limited on election day and challenges were
largely technical
in nature. The government has made gains in the past few months
in the fight
against Boko Haram, but this follows a period in which the group
seized large
parts of the north east, where the threat remains largely
contained.
Fiscal and external buffers have been eroded significantly as
Nigeria enters a
period of lower oil prices and are well below the levels of the
2008/09 oil
price shock. Oil accounts for around 60% of fiscal revenues and
75% of current
external receipts. The Excess Crude Account (ECA, the key fiscal
buffer) stood
at USD2bn at end-2014, down from USD19.7bn at end-2008. Foreign
exchange
reserves were equivalent to 3.8 months of current external
payments at end-2014,
compared with 7.8 months at end-2008. Fitch does not expect
savings to be
rebuilt significantly by end-2016.
High dependence on oil revenues will cause the external position
to deteriorate
despite a rapid policy response. Fitch forecasts the current
account to fall
into deficit in 2015 for the first time since 1998 owing to
lower oil prices. A
modest surplus is expected in 2016.
Economic performance is likely to weaken, although non-oil
growth will remain
robust. Real non-oil growth is forecast to slow to 5.5% in 2015,
from 7.4% in
2014 and an average of 5.6% over the past five years. Non-oil
growth will be hit
by the devaluation of the naira and election-related
uncertainty, but will be
less impacted by fiscal consolidation due to the small size of
the government.
Reforms in the power and agricultural sectors should continue to
support
underlying momentum. Exchange rate devaluation is forecast to
push inflation
into low double digits for the first time since 2012.
Nigeria's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:-
The Nigerian authorities have implemented a rapid policy
response, including
exchange rate reform and significant fiscal consolidation, in
response to lower
oil prices. Distortions arising from a multiple currency
practice have been
eliminated through the closure of the auction windows and the
naira has been
devalued by a combined 28% since November. The oil price
assumption for the 2015
budget has been cut to USD53/barrel (b), with USD55/b used for
the remaining two
years of the 2016 and 2017 medium-term fiscal framework. New
revenue-raising and
cost-cutting measures have been introduced and the tax
administration
strengthened.
Consolidation and devaluation mean the general government
deficit is forecast to
be little changed from its 2014 outturn of 2.4% of GDP in 2015.
The projected
deficit is in line with the peer median. Spending at the
subnational level is
less controlled and transparent than at the federal government
level, where
there is a deficit rule. The absence of comprehensive general
government
accounts complicates assessments of fiscal performance. Non-oil
revenues are
low.
Public and external debt ratios are stable and low compared with
its peers on a
net and gross basis. General government debt was 12.3% of GDP
and gross external
debt was 10.5% of GDP at end-2014. Debt is well managed. There
is a diverse
local investor base and local-currency debt is, and is expected
to remain, in
key global bond indices. Debt service ratios are also low and
the bulk of the
2015 deficit financing will be on a concessional basis. Despite
fiscal and
external pressure debt ratios are forecast to remain well below
peers' over
Fitch's forecast period.
Nigeria's ratings are constrained by weak governance indicators,
as measured by
the World Bank, low human development and business environment
indicators and
per capita income, and a heavy reliance on oil revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a rating downgrade are:
- A serious and prolonged breakdown in public order
- Erosion of fiscal and external buffers and an inadequate
policy response that
seriously undermines confidence
- Reversal of key structural reforms
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to the Outlook
returning to Stable:
- A smooth electoral process and reduced political uncertainty
- Strengthened buffers, either in the ECA/international reserves
or the
sovereign wealth fund
- Containment of fiscal pressures that keep the debt burden
manageable
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD65/b in 2015 and
USD75/b in 2016.
Fitch assumes the current stance of relatively conservative
macro policy and
incremental structural reform will remain in place, although
there will be some
uncertainty if the opposition wins the elections, as economic
policy has not
featured prominently in the campaign.
Fitch assumes that the Boko Haram insurgency will continue.
Large-scale activity
will remain confined to the north east, although sporadic
attacks elsewhere in
the country are possible. Economic activity, notably
agriculture, will remain
weak in affected areas. Fitch does not expect a major resurgence
of violence in
the Delta region.
