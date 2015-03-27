(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Busto Arsizio - Rating
Action Report
here
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Italian
City of Busto Arsizio's Outlook to Stable from Negative. It has
also affirmed
the city's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
The revision of the Outlook follows the restoration of the
city's operating
balance to levels (8%) that fully cover debt servicing. The
affirmation reflects
the city's low debt levels and its wealthy socio-economic
profile supporting a
strong tax base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fiscal Performance: After a preliminary 2014 operating balance
of EUR5.6m (or
8.5%), overshooting Fitch's estimates, we expect Busto Arsizio
to continue
recording a stable operating performance in the medium term.
This is because
forecast service fee growth and continued strict cost control
will mitigate
curtailment in national subsidies (EUR1.7m in 2015); the city
can also tap its
budgetary leeway (about 15% of budget), if need be. Fitch
expects capital
spending to focus on completing projects already started and
extraordinary
maintenance, and to dwindle to EUR8m annually over the medium
term, or 30% below
the average in 2009-2014.
MEDIUM
Debt and Liquidity: Busto Arsizio's direct debt fell to EUR27m
at end-2014, or
about 40% of current revenue, from EUR46m in 2011. In its
baseline scenario,
Fitch believes that the stock of debt will remain at current
levels due to
repayments matching new borrowing, raised to partially finance
eventual new
investments and extraordinary works should the internal
stability pact be
relaxed. Liquidity remained solid at about EUR18m at end-2014,
representing 30%
of revenue and covering debt service requirements by 3x.
Economy: Busto Arsizio's economy is supported by a dense network
of
export-oriented SMEs, in particular in manufacturing, which
accounts for about
35% of local GDP, focused on metals (aeronautics, machinery),
textiles and
chemicals/pharmaceuticals. The city's wealth benefits from the
proximity to the
City of Milan and its Malpensa Airport, supporting employment
(around 70%).
Unemployment was around 8% in 2014, below the national average
of about 13%. The
city's labour force should benefit from tourism and commercial
activities
related to Milan's EXPO in May-October 2015, which should help
foster GDP growth
(we project 1% versus an almost stagnant 2014), supporting Busto
Arsizio's tax
base.
LOW
Management: Busto Arsizio has traditionally been led by a
centre-right
coalition, guaranteeing continuity to the city's policies. In
addition to
reducing tax evasion, the administration's main priorities
continue to be the
provision of a wide range of quality services, along with the
reduction of
financial debt. The city has managed to keep a balanced budget,
while still
preserving residual operating cost and budgetary flexibility
(notably on PIT,
waste collection rates and fees on services provided).
Institutional Framework: Busto Arsizio remains obliged in its
contributions to
Italy's efforts to balance the national accounts. In case of
further transfer
curtailments, the city can tap its fiscal autonomy that has been
strengthened by
reforms of the local fiscal framework, thus limiting adverse
impact on its
budget. Therefore, Fitch considers Italian inter-governmental
relations as
neutral to Busto Arsizio's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any positive rating action on Italy's ratings would lead to a
similar rating
action on Busto Arsizio, provided the city continues to perform
in line with
Fitch's projections.
Conversely, a debt service coverage ratio below 1x, as well as a
substantial
deterioration in economic conditions impacting budgetary
performance could
prompt a downgrade. Also a downgrade of the sovereign would be
reflected on
Busto Arsizio's ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.