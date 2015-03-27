(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A-'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lithuania successfully joined the eurozone on 1 January 2015,
becoming its 19th
member. As a small, open economy, adoption of the single
currency underpins
Lithuania's ratings, reducing credit risks associated with
foreign currency
exposures on the sovereign's balance sheet and in the banking
system. The euro's
reserve currency status also enhances the sovereign's fiscal and
external
financing flexibility, while Lithuanian banks will gain access
to ECB liquidity
facilities.
Lithuania's ratings are also supported by its stronger fiscal
position than 'A'
range peers and growth above the regional average. However, the
ratings are
constrained by Lithuania's low income per capita and a high net
external debtor
position.
We expect Lithuania to continue its strong growth performance.
The economy is
projected to grow close to potential, with real GDP growth of 3%
and 3.5% for
2015 and 2016 respectively. Economic growth will be mainly
driven by domestic
demand. Resilient household consumption, helped by a low
inflation environment
and higher wages, in addition to investment growth, will offset
a weak outlook
on net exports.
Risks to our baseline projection are on the downside.
Lithuania's trade and
transportation sectors are particularly vulnerable to
developments in the
Russian economy. Russia took up almost 21% of Lithuania's total
export market in
2014, of which 88% were re-exports. Since August 2014,
Lithuania's exports to
Russia have fallen 62%. There is evidence that Lithuanian
exporters have
redirected some restricted exports originally bound for Russia
to other
important trade partners in EU and CIS countries. However,
aggregate export
growth is still weak. Negative spill-overs from a weak Russian
economy will also
be felt in Lithuania's agriculture and transportation sectors.
Lithuania's fiscal finances stand out favourably against its 'A'
range peers.
Our latest projections point to a fiscal deficit and general
government debt
ratio of 1.5% and 41.5% of GDP respectively in 2015; both ratios
below the 'A'
median fiscal deficit of 2.2% and debt ratio of 46.8%.
A stable banking sector supports Lithuania's ratings. Coinciding
with its
membership into the eurozone, Lithuania's banks entered the
banking union with
strong capital adequacy ratios (Tier 1 at 20.9% in 2014). The
ratio of
loan-to-deposits, at 90.6% in 2014, is moderately high, but
significantly below
its peak of close to 200% in 2008. Fitch views positively the
large presence of
Scandinavian banks in Lithuania's banking sector, given their
financial strength
and high home supervision standards. A high level of foreign
ownership in the
sector reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities
migrating onto the
sovereign balance sheet.
Partially constraining Lithuania's ratings is the country's net
external debtor
position (to the tune of 25.1% of GDP in 2014), which stands out
as a weakness
against the strong median net creditor position (12% of GDP in
2014) of its 'A'
range peers. On-going deleveraging in the banking sector, future
reduction in
sovereign debt, and modest equity FDI inflows should help
gradually reduce
Lithuania's external liabilities in the long-term.
Lithuania's ratings are also weighed down by its lower GDP per
capita relative
to higher-rated peers. Addressing moderate structural rigidities
in the economy
(i.e. high unemployment, low domestic savings) will support
gradual convergence
to income levels consistent with rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger positive rating action are:
- A longer track record of strong and stable growth that fosters
higher income
per capita, without re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances
- A sustainable improvement in external finances in conjunction
with a reduction
in external debt ratios
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action include:
- A severe negative shock that undermines macroeconomic, fiscal
and financial
stability
- Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, for
example, from sustained
fiscal slippage and/or economic underperformance
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will continue to tighten its
fiscal stance to
reach a structural budget deficit of 1% of GDP.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
