(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Portugal's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BB+'. The
Outlook is
Positive. The agency has also affirmed Portugal's Short-term
foreign-currency
IDR at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'A+'.
The issue ratings on Portugal's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds have also been affirmed 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Positive Outlook reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
The economy has returned to growth. Real GDP grew by 0.5% in
4Q14, taking 2014
total to 0.9%, in line with the eurozone average. Fitch expects
growth to
increase to 1.5% in 2015, driven by rising employment, higher
gross disposable
income, low interest rates and strengthening confidence
indicators, while
recovery in the eurozone and euro depreciation should support
export
performance.
The current account registered a surplus of 0.9% of GDP in 2013
and an estimated
0.5% in 2014, the first surpluses in at least two decades and a
material
improvement from an over 12% deficit in 2008.
Excluding one-off factors the general government deficit at 3.4%
of GDP fell
below the the target of 4% in 2014. This follows a deficit of
5.2% in 2013 (4.9%
with one-offs), below the official target of 5.5%. The primary
surplus increased
last year after moving into positive territory for the first
time in 16 years in
2013.
Portugal enjoys broad market access at favourable yields in
several currencies
and at different maturities allowing the early repayment of the
IMF loan. The
government has prefunded a significant portion of its financing
needs for 2015
and built a sizeable deposit buffer (10% of GDP).
The two main political parties (the Social Democratic Party, the
leading member
of the current coalition, and the main opposition the Socialist
Party) are
pro-European. Fitch expects no major deviation of policy after
this year's
elections. Currently, no anti-euro or populist party has
attracted significant
support in opinion polls in Portugal.
Although the resolution of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) was
handled in a smooth
manner with the creation of the bridge bank Novo Banco in August
2014, the
episode raised some doubts about the underlying strength of the
banking sector
and the effectiveness of monitoring by national authorities.
Fitch's view is
that this was a one-off event and spillover from BES to the real
economy and the
rest of the banking sector will remain limited.
The three largest Portuguese banks passed the ECB comprehensive
assessment
conducted in October 2014 and no additional capital or asset
sale was required.
The authorities plan to sell Novo Banco before the elections.
However, Fitch
expects that the high level of corporate sector debt, weakening
asset quality
and the modest pace of write-downs will continue to act as a
constraint on
growth-supportive new lending.
Portugal's long-term fiscal cost of an ageing population is one
of the most
stable in the EU, according to estimates by the European
Commission, due to past
pension reforms.
Balancing these positive developments are the following fiscal
and economic
risks:
Government targets for fiscal deficit reduction are at risk. In
Fitch's view
Portugal is unlikely to correct its excessive deficit in line
with EU
commitments to bring it below 3% of GDP in 2015 from 4.5% in
2014. Fitch
forecasts a headline deficit of 3.1% this year. The official
target of 2.7% is
based on more optimistic assumptions of revenue growth and the
positive impact
of macroeconomic developments on the budget. Past constitutional
Court rulings
on fiscal measures have also constrained fiscal consolidation
options.
The official target also reflects a pause in the consolidation
of the structural
deficit (after excluding one-offs and cyclical impact from the
headline budget
deficit) ahead of parliamentary elections in 2H15. There are
similar risks to
government fiscal targets into the medium term and Fitch expects
the overall
pace of consolidation to slow.
Progress towards rebalancing the economy has been slower than
Fitch expected
when the Outlook was revised to Positive in April 2014,
notwithstanding
structural reforms in areas such as the labour and product
markets, which have
been central to the government's adjustment programme. Private
investment and
GDP growth will likely be constrained by still-high corporate
indebtedness and
low competitiveness. Fitch has therefore revised down its
potential growth
estimate to around 1.25% from 1.5% in the April and October 2014
reviews.
Investment has started to grow but it remains too low to
maintain the capital
stock. Investment share of GDP dropped to 15% in 2014, from 22%
in 2007.
Underlying public debt dynamics have weakened into the medium
term with the
forecast pace of debt reduction slowing. Wider deficits and
weaker growth
prospects mean we now expect debt to have peaked at 128.7% in
2014, before
sliding to 117.5% in 2020. It would peak in 2015 if cash
balances were not
reduced. This compares with previous projections of a peak in
2013 and a gradual
reduction to 115.8% by 2020. Such an elevated debt level (BB and
BBB medians
were close to 40% of GDP in 2014) leaves public finances with
limited
flexibility if faced with future shocks and exposed to the risk
of deflation.
From 2017 to 2020 we expect debt to fall by an average 1.7% of
GDP per year
compared with 2.5% in April 2014.
Portugal's net foreign liabilities remain among the highest of
Fitch-rated
countries and are unlikely to fall to more comfortable levels in
the medium term
notwithstanding the improvement in the current account and
recent FDI flows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively
result in an upgrade
to investment grade include:
--An underlying improvement in the debt dynamics and a clear
downward trend in
the gross government debt (GGGD/GDP) ratio;
--An improvement in medium term economic prospects, leading to
lower
unemployment and progress in private sector deleveraging;
--Further sustained progress in the unwinding of external
imbalances.
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in the
stabilisation of the Outlook:
--A weakening in the pace of fiscal consolidation, resulting in
a less
favourable trajectory in debt to GDP;
--Continued weak economic growth or deflation that could
forestall corporate
sector deleveraging or have a negative impact on the banking
sector or public
finances;
--Failure to make further progress in unwinding external
imbalances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 2.1%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.3%, an average
effective interest rate
of 3.3% and deflator inflation of 1.3%. On the basis of these
assumptions, the
debt-to-GDP ratio would have peaked at 128.7% in 2014, and edge
down slowly to
111.9% by 2024. The national statistics office published new
nominal GDP numbers
on 26 March which would push the debt ratio up to 130.2% in
2014. Fitch will
incorporate the revised numbers once they are published by
Eurostat.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial integration
at the eurozone
level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy
over the medium
term.
Fitch's base case is that Greece will remain a member of the
eurozone, though it
recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Although a Greek
exit would
represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could spark a
bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit (see 'Grexit Still Possible; Systemic Crisis Unlikely').
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is
different than
the original rating committee outcome.
