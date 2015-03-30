(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Findus
PledgeCo S.a.r.l's
(Findus) Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming its
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The agency has also affirmed
Findus BondCo S.A.'s
senior secured notes at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR2'.
Findus PIK S.C.A.'s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is also affirmed
at 'CCC' and
its EUR200m 8.25%/9% senior PIK notes at 'CC'/'RR6'.
The Outlook revision to Positive reflects Findus's robust
financial performance
for the financial year to September 2014, despite a challenging
trading
environment and currency headwinds in the Nordics. Findus has
demonstrated it is
able to achieve pricing power and defend its EBITDA margin
despite increases in
raw material prices (fish prices), due to cost reduction,
product innovation and
efficiency programmes. We see an upgrade to 'B' as possible in
2016, subject to
Findus continuing its EBITDA improvement, moving to generate
neutral to positive
cash flows and achieving further deleveraging with FFO-based net
leverage
dropping below 5.5x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Pricing Power
Findus demonstrated with its FY14 results that it was able to
maintain its
margins in the Nordics and improve its margins in the UK and
southern Europe, by
passing on to customers key input price increases. This is
despite a competitive
trading environment, especially in the UK where competition
among the big UK
retailers and discounters remains intense and where price
deflation is being
experienced in many food categories even by global packaged food
companies such
as Nestle (AA+/Stable) and Unilever (A+/Stable).
Strong Market Positions
Findus remains the leader in its key markets of UK, Norway and
Sweden with high
market shares in branded frozen food but with a concentrated
product proposition
where 66% of its sales are from fish and seafood. The UK chilled
category
enjoyed a 10% increase in EBITDA in FY14, compensating for the
poor performance
in the Nordics. It is now the company's largest segment by
EBITDA (29%) and
shows potential for further growth.
Improving Credit Metrics
Findus's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage at
FY14 improved to
5.9x from 6.4x in FY13. Fitch expects leverage to improve
towards 5.5x with FFO
fixed charge cover moving towards 1.8x by 2016. If maintained,
this leverage
profile would be considered fairly strong for the 'B-' rating
relative to close
peers. The improvements would be driven by continued investments
in product
innovation and successful negotiations of contracts with food
retailers when
adjusting prices for raw material costs changes.
Scope for EBITDA Growth
Fitch expects product innovation and efficiency programmes to
continue
mitigating both downward pricing pressure from major retail
chains and an
ongoing decline of frozen food consumption in its markets of
operation. Cost
reduction implemented during 2011-2013 will continue to bear
fruit but we do not
expect this to contribute substantially to growth in EBITDA.
However, we project
EBITDA margins to improve, albeit at a slow pace, on higher
spending power by
consumers in Findus's key markets, especially in the UK. Fitch
also expects the
UK chilled food division to be the key growth driver.
Currency Headwinds and Industry Risks
Fitch continues to expect currency headwinds in Findus's Nordics
and southern
European business to affect its financial position in FY15,
before subsiding in
FY16. The Swedish kroner depreciated by around 13% in 2014,
leading to lower
revenues and profits in GBP. Fitch projects it to further
depreciate by another
15% in 2015. However, the EUR has fallen against GBP so far in
2015, benefiting
the company's 60% senior outstanding debt that is denominated in
EUR. In
addition, soft demand from the challenging trading environment
will remain a
drag on Findus and will slow revenue growth.
Expected Recovery for Creditors
The senior secured notes' 'B+'/'RR2' rating reflects Fitch's
expectation of
superior recoveries in the range of 71%-90% in case of default.
The instrument's
rating is reflective of Findus's high FFO adjusted gross
leverage of 5.9x and
takes into account a GBP60m super senior facility ranking ahead
of the bond.
Driving these recovery expectations is an estimated post
restructuring EBITDA of
approximately GBP81m, reflecting a hypothetical adverse scenario
of depressed
sales and compressed margins as a function of increased
competition and elevated
commodity prices and a going concern multiple of 5x enterprise
value/EBITDA.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- low single-digit organic sales growth in the UK and the
Nordics from FY15
onward, consistent growth in southern Europe
- Depreciation of SEK/GBP by approximately 13-15% and EUR/GBP by
close to 20% in
2015
- improvement in EBITDA margin driven by efficiency
improvements, cost
reductions, product innovations and raw material prices
pass-through offset by
higher marketing spending
- neutral-to-positive working-capital movements from FY15
onwards as well as
capex in line with or slightly higher than historical levels
-neutral-to-positive free cash flow generation from FY15 onwards
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Maintaining an EBITDA margin of at least 8% and positive free
cash flow
generation on a sustained basis
- Further de-leveraging with FFO adjusted gross leverage to or
below 5.5x on a
sustained basis (FYE14: 5.9x).
- FFO fixed charge cover at 2x or above on a sustained basis
(FYE14: 1.7x).
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- A contraction in organic revenue, for example, resulting from
increased
competitive pressures, combined with a steady reduction in
operating
profitability leading to an EBITDA margin below 7%
- Consecutive periods of negative FCF leading to erosion of the
liquidity
cushion
- A sustained deterioration in FFO adjusted gross leverage to or
above 7x
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably at 1.5x or below
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity
Fitch expects that Findus's liquidity will remain adequate,
supported by a super
senior RCF of GBP60m and, in the longer term, by modest positive
FCF generation
from FY16.
No Maturities Before 2018
Findus's current debt includes approximately GBP400m of senior
secured notes
maturing in July 2018, and a RCF of GBP60m maturing in December
2017. While
there is no debt amortisation pressure in the foreseeable
future, we believe
that the deleveraging path will be slow and dependent on growth
in EBITDA. Fitch
expects FFO adjusted gross leverage to remain at around 5.5x in
2016.
