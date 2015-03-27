(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following key rating drivers and
their relative
weights:-
High
Lack of market access, uncertain prospects of timely
disbursement from official
institutions, and tight liquidity conditions in the domestic
banking sector have
put extreme pressure on Greek government funding. We expect that
the government
will survive the current liquidity squeeze without running
arrears on debt
obligations, but the heightened risks have led us to downgrade
the ratings.
The damage to investor, consumer, and depositor confidence has
almost certainly
derailed Greece's incipient economic recovery. The damage will
take time to
repair even if prospects for a successful programme completion
improve over the
coming days or weeks. We have revised down our growth forecast
significantly to
0.5% this year from 1.5% in January 2015 and 2.5% in December
2014, with risks
to growth on the downside. Liquidity conditions faced by firms
will have
worsened substantially, in our view, due to increased government
arrears to
suppliers and bank funding strains.
The agreement reached in February to extend the EFSF programme
to end-June after
several weeks of brinkmanship supports our base case scenario
that Greece and
its creditors will ultimately reach a compromise deal. However,
progress since
then has been slow. It is unclear when the earliest disbursement
could take
place and what will be required for this to happen.
In the coming days, Greece has been asked to submit a more
detailed list of
reforms to the Eurogroup. If this is accepted, it would bring
the government
closer to a partial disbursement before fully completing the
programme review.
However, in our view, it is likely that the Eurogroup will want
the Greek
government to demonstrate they have implemented some part of
this list before
funds are disbursed. This pushes back the probable disbursement
date well into
April at the earliest.
Greece faces repayments to the IMF of EUR450m in April, EUR750m
in May and
EUR1.5bn in June. Debt repayments in July and August rise to
EUR4.0bn and
EUR3.2bn, respectively, primarily due to bonds held by the
Eurosystem falling
due. We expect the government to continue to run arrears to
suppliers to offset
weaker-than-budgeted cash revenues and provide room for debt
service.
Large-scale deposit outflows from Greek banks (we estimate a 15%
decline in the
deposit base since end-November) have added to pressures on the
Greek economy.
Fitch's Banking System Indicator for Greece is 'b', indicating
weak standalone
creditworthiness. The 'b' Viability Ratings of the four main
domestic banks are
currently on Rating Watch Negative due to heightened funding and
liquidity
risks. The banks are adequately capitalised but their asset
quality is weak and
may deteriorate further this year.
While not our expectation, there is risk of capital controls
being introduced to
curb deposit outflows from the domestic banks. This risk has led
us to revise
down our Country Ceiling to 'B-'.
Greece's 'CCC' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
The state budget delivered a primary surplus (programme
definition) of 0.3% of
GDP in 2014, the second year of surplus. This is below the
programme target of
1.5% due to the non-payment by the Eurosystem of the rebate on
SMP holdings of
debt and weaker revenues. Even assuming an agreement with the
official sector is
forthcoming, it will be challenging to maintain a primary
surplus this year as
weaker domestic demand and tighter private sector liquidity will
erode tax
revenues.
Greece's external debt burden is heavy but inexpensive to
service due to its
largely concessionary nature. Greece is running a current
account surplus of 1%
of GDP, aided by reduced imports, buoyant tourism receipts in
2014 and a
significant step-up in net EU transfers. The economy has
adjusted substantially
over the past five years through nominal price and wage
declines, although the
export base remains narrow.
Although below the eurozone average, income per capita and
governance compares
favourably with 'CCC' and 'B' range peers. However, these
structural strengths
are not drivers of the ratings at this point given the
prevalence of near-term
event risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a further
downgrade include:
-A break-down in negotiations between Greece and its creditors
leading to
alternative solutions being formally considered, for example a
debt moratorium
or restructuring of Greece's debt stock including bonds held by
the private
sector
-Arrears to the IMF would not in and of themselves constitute a
rating default.
However, it would nonetheless be credit-negative and could lead
to a further
downgrade.
-An exit from the eurozone, making the risk of a default event
on privately held
Greek bonds probable
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in an
upgrade include:
-An agreement between Greece and its official creditors
unlocking delayed
programme disbursements and a further agreement on the terms of
a follow-up
arrangement. This would probably take the form, if not the
title, of a third
programme of policy-conditional financial support
-An acceleration of Greece's economic recovery, further primary
surpluses, and
official sector debt relief (OSI) would put upward pressure on
the ratings over
the medium term
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of key
assumptions:
Greek banks make no further material demands on the sovereign
balance sheet; 20%
of GDP has been injected to date. If Greek banks incur losses
that are not
covered by private shareholders, this would lead to a cash call
on the
government as guaranteed tax credits are converted into equity.
General government gross debt/GDP peaked at 178% in 2014 and
remains constant in
2015, before gradually subsiding. These assumptions do not
factor in any OSI on
official loans that may be agreed over the medium term. The
projections are
sensitive to assumptions about growth, the GDP deflator,
Greece's primary
balance and the realisation of privatisation revenues.
The EFSF would not exercise its right to declare the EUR29.7bn
PSI sweetener
loan to be due and payable in the event that Greece begins to
run arrears on IMF
repayments. Such a declaration would trigger a cross-default
clause in the
privately-held new bonds issued in 2012, which Fitch rates.
