(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says today that Sunac
China Holdings
Limited's (Sunac; BB-/Positive) leverage, as measured by net
debt/adjusted
inventory, at end-2014 remained low at 0.30x, giving the
property developer room
in its ratings to undertake acquisitions to expand its business.
Sunac's leverage fell from 0.34x at end-2013 even though its
sales continued to
increase - by 30% in 2014 after growth of 61% in 2013.
Sunac has said it intends to make two acquisitions that may be
completed in
2015. It plans to acquire project companies held by subsidiaries
that it
partners with Greentown China Holdings Limited. The impact on
Sunac's leverage
from this transaction will be low as Fitch has in the leverage
calculation
included Sunac's CNY4.6bn non-controlling interest as debt. The
transaction will
reduce cash and non-controlling interest, and thus result only
in a small
increase in net debt.
Sunac is also undertaking a conditional purchase of a 49.25%
stake in Kaisa
Group Holdings Limited, held by its founder's family trust. The
pressure on
Sunac's leverage will be greater in this acquisition but it also
brings about
material enhancement to Sunac's business profile. The cash
outlay may range from
HKD4.6bn for the 49.25% stake purchase only, to HKD8bn if the
conditional
mandatory offer for all Kaisa shares is fully accepted. Sunac
had also in
February 2015 agreed to acquire Shanghai development projects
from Kaisa for
CNY2.4bn. If Sunac's acquisition of Kaisa and the Shanghai
projects is
successful, its leverage may rise to close to 0.50x level.
Fitch is likely to maintain the Positive Outlook on Sunac's
ratings if the Kaisa
acquisition can bring about a sustained increase of Sunac
business scale and
better geographical diversification; while leverage remains at
0.40x-0.50x on a
sustained basis.
