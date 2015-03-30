(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that China-based
Poly Real Estate
Group Company Limited's (Poly) higher leverage as at end-2014
has no impact its
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable on the
IDR.
The Outlook on Poly's standalone 'BBB' rating was revised to
Negative on 26
September 2014 because of rising leverage. Poly's ratings
benefit from one-notch
uplift for support from its parent China Poly Group Corporation
(China Poly)
thanks to their strong linkages. This is in accordance with
Fitch's "Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria. The Negative Outlook on the
standalone
rating does not affect Poly's IDR and Outlook as the uplift for
parental support
will increase to two notches if the standalone rating is
downgraded to 'BBB-'.
Slower sales, hefty land premium, and slower cash collection
pushed Poly's net
debt/adjusted inventory to 53% end-2014 from 43% at end-2013.
The ratio exceeded
the 45% level at which Fitch would consider negative rating
action on the
standalone rating. Poly recorded contracted sales of CNY136.7bn
in 2014, short
of its target of CNY150bn. Fitch expects mild sales growth in
2015 as recovery
in the residential market has yet to gain momentum. Fitch
expects Poly's cash
collection to improve after the government eased mortgage rules
and the company
to adopt a more prudent land replenishment strategy, which may
help the company
to deleverage in 2015.
Poly's EBITDA margin remained resilient at 22% in 2014 (2013:
21%) in a year
during which many of its peers suffered profit margin erosion.
However, Fitch
expects Poly's EBITDA margin to face downward pressure given
increasing
competition for land in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities that will raise
land costs.
This may be partly mitigated by the company's higher-margin
urban redevelopment
projects.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Poly,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Poly
Real Estate's
'BBB+' Ratings; Outlook Stable', dated 26 September 2014 and
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
