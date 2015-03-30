(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DBS Bank
(Taiwan) Ltd's (DBS
Taiwan) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and its
National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of the commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating
DBS Taiwan's IDRs, National Ratings, and Support Rating of '1'
reflect Fitch's
view of an extremely high probability of support from its
parent, DBS Bank Ltd.
(DBS; AA-/Stable), if needed. The IDRs and Outlook of DBS Taiwan
remain aligned
with those of DBS, given the core importance of DBS Taiwan to
DBS's pan-Asia
franchise, DBS's full ownership of the subsidiary and the high
level of
integration between DBS and DBS Taiwan. The ratings also take
into account DBS's
strong ability to extend extraordinary support on a timely
basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating
Any rating action on DBS could trigger a similar rating action
on DBS Taiwan's
IDRs. DBS Taiwan's National Ratings would be downgraded if DBS's
Long-Term IDR
is downgraded to below Taiwan's sovereign rating of 'A+'. DBS
Taiwan's IDRs and
Support Rating are sensitive to any change in the ability or
willingness of DBS
to extend extraordinary support to DBS Taiwan on a timely basis.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
DBS Taiwan
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 20
March 2015 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
