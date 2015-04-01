(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of McGraw-Hill Global Education Holding LLC (MHGE) and
McGraw-Hill Global
Education Finance, Inc. (MHGE Finance; co-issuer of the secured
debt) at 'B+',
and the senior secured debt ratings at 'BB/RR2'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
IDRs of MHGE Parent, LLC (HoldCo) and MHGE Parent Finance, Inc.,
co-issuers of
the add-on 8.5%/9.25% $100 million senior pay-in-kind toggle
notes due 2019, and
the 'B-/RR6' issue rating to the PIK notes. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
release.
Proceeds from the note issuance will be used to pay a dividend
to Apollo Global
Management (Apollo), the sponsor. Funds affiliated with Apollo
acquired
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.'s education business for $2.4 billion
in March of
2013. Apollo contributed $1 billion in cash to complete the
acquisition,
approximately 40% of the transaction value. This dividend, along
with the $388
million dividend paid in July 2014, and the $445 million and
$100 million
dividends paid by McGraw-Hill School Education (MHSE) in
December 2013 and
December 2014, respectively, completely eliminates the overall
cash outlay by
Apollo. Upon Apollo's acquisition of the education business,
MHSE and MHGE were
separated into two sister non-recourse subsidiaries of MHE US
Holdings, LLC.
MHSE is not part of the credit profile of MHGE.
While Fitch did not previously model the proposed debt-funded
dividend, the
transaction is consistent with Fitch's expectations for
private-equity-owned
issuers. Fitch expects MHGE would prioritize free cash flow
(FCF) towards debt
reduction to follow the road to an IPO exit, particularly now
that Apollo has
received cash returns in excess of initial outlays. Following
the proposed
transaction, there is limited-to-no headroom within the current
ratings for
additional debt-funded transactions.
MHGE's operating results have performed in line with Fitch
expectations. As of
Dec. 31, 2014, MHGE has reduced debt by approximately $175
million since the
leveraged buyout (LBO), by a combination of mandatory and
voluntary debt
reduction. The ratings and Outlook are supported by the strong
cash
flow-generating characteristics of the company. Fitch calculates
2014 FCF at
$142 million and expects FCF to be $100 million to $150 million
in 2015 and
2016.
MHGE Parent's senior unsecured notes are not guaranteed by MHGE
or any of its
subsidiaries (MHGE's debt benefits from subsidiary guarantees),
and are
structurally subordinate to MHGE's debt. The notes contain a
contingent PIK
option. The PIK may be exercised in the event that there is not
sufficient cash
available to MHGE Parent to cover interest payments (except for
the first and
last interest payment).
Fitch views the credit on a consolidated basis, since MHGE
Parent has no
operations and its only material asset is the indirect equity
interest in MHGE.
MHGE will be the primary source of funds to service MHGE
Parent's debt. Pro
forma for this transaction, Fitch calculates consolidated
post-plate leverage to
be 6.1x, up from 4.7x at Dec. 31, 2013, and FCF-to-adjusted debt
to be 6.6%,
down from 18.6% at Dec. 31, 2013. In 2013, FCF materially
benefited from
improved working capital efficiencies, elevating FCF metrics;
Fitch expects
relatively neutral working capital swings over the next few
years.
Fitch expects consolidated leverage to decline over the next few
years, driven
by EBITDA growth (supported by low single-digit revenue growth
and the benefits
from efficiencies/cost reduction initiatives) and mandatory debt
reduction at
MHGE. Fitch expects gross leverage (based on Fitch's
calculation) to be under 6x
by year-end 2015. Any future leveraging transactions that drove
Fitch calculated
gross leverage over 6x would pressure the ratings.
Fitch notes that the PIK feature provides flexibility for the
company in the
event of weak cash flows. Cash flows to fund interest will be
governed by the
restricted payment (RP) covenants within the MHGE secured debt
documents.
However, based on Fitch's base case projection, there is
sufficient liquidity
and room within the RP basket to fund cash interest payments on
the MHGE Parent
notes. The MHGE RP basket provisions within the bond indentures
include a
cumulative 50% of net income basket (which includes various
adjustments) and a
general RP basket of $75 million or 3% of total consolidated
assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect MHGE's business profile: 64% of revenues
from higher
education publishing/solutions, 10% from professional education
content and
services, and 26% from international sales of higher education
and professional
education materials. The higher education publishing market is
dominated by
Pearson, Cengage and MHGE. Fitch believes that collectively
these three
publishers make up approximately 75% market share. This scale
provides
meaningful advantages and creates barriers to entry for new
publishers.
Fitch believes that there could be some near-term enrollment
pressures due to
continued enrollment declines at for-profit universities and the
potential for
federal student aid cuts, although Fitch believes MHGE's
exposure to for-profit
is limited relative to peers. Long-term, Fitch believes
enrollment will continue
to grow in the low single digits, as higher education degrees
continue to be a
necessity for many employers.
MHGE and its peers have continued to demonstrate pricing power
over their
products. Fitch believes this will continue, albeit at lower
levels than
historically. Textbook pricing increases are expected to slow
down substantially
and will likely be in the low single digits. Revenue growth will
primarily come
from the continued growth in sales of digital solution products
and pricing
increases associated with these digital products as they gain
traction with
professors.
The transition from physical education materials to digital
products has been
advancing at a materially faster pace relative to adoption at
the K-12 education
level. Fitch believes the transition will lead to a net benefit
for the
publishers over time. Publishers will have the opportunity to
disintermediate
used/rental textbook sellers, recapturing market share from
these segments.
Fitch expects print/digital margins to remain roughly the same,
as both the
discount of the digital textbook (relative to the printed
textbook) and the
investments made in the interactive user experience offset the
elimination of
the cost associated with manufacturing, warehousing, and
shipping printed
textbooks.
Fitch recognizes the risk of digital piracy, given the age
demographic of higher
education, the current data speeds available on the internet,
and the relative
ease of finding a pirated text book. A mitigant to piracy risk
is the
development and selling of digital education solutions. The
digital solutions
incorporate homework and other supplemental materials that
require a user's
authentication. The company's strategy is to 'sell' these
products to the
professors, who then adopt this as required material for the
course. Students
then purchase the digital solution. This strategy has also been
adopted by
MHGE's peers. It will be vital for the industry to steer
professors towards
these digital solutions rather than a stand-alone eBook in order
to defend
against piracy. Fitch believes this strategy is sound and can be
successful.
Fitch expects traditional print revenues to continue to decline
due to the
growth in eBooks, near-term cyclical pressures in enrollment,
and delays by
professors in adopting new editions.
LIQUIDITY, FCF AND LEVERAGE
As of Dec. 31, 2014, liquidity was supported by a $240 million
revolver due 2018
and a cash balance of $232 million. Fitch calculates 2014 FCF of
$142 million.
Fitch expects FCF to remain healthy in the $100 million-$150
million range in
2015. FCF-to-adjusted debt is calculated at 6.6%; Fitch projects
4%-7% over the
next few years. In addition, Fitch expects EBITDA-to-FCF
conversion to be around
25% or better (38% at FYE 2014).
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that FCF will be
dedicated toward debt
reduction at MHGE and to small tuck-in acquisitions.
Fitch calculates post-plate EBITDA of $323 million, resulting in
pro forma gross
leverage of 6.1x. Fitch's calculation does not add back certain
adjustments made
by the company, including adjusting for deferred revenue and
expected cost
savings. Based on Fitch's base case model, with revenues flat to
up in the low
single digits, Fitch expects leverage to decline to under 6x by
FYE 2015 and
continue declining, driven by mandatory debt repayment and
EBITDA growth.
MHGE's credit facility and its senior secured notes are pari
passu with one
another and benefit from a first priority lien on all material
assets, including
a pledge of the equity of domestic guarantor subsidiaries and
65% of the voting
equity interest of first-tier foreign subsidiaries, subject to
certain
exceptions.
MHGE's credit facility is further secured by a pledge of the
equity interest of
MHGE held by its parent McGraw-Hill Global Education
Intermediate Holding LLC
(Holdings). While the secured notes do not benefit from the
pledge of MHGE's
equity by Holdings, Fitch believes the value of the security
comes from the
assets of MHGE and its subsidiaries (including the equity pledge
of MHGE's
subsidiaries).
Both the bank facility and the secured notes are guaranteed by
existing and
future wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of MHGE (subject to
certain
exceptions).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--GAAP Revenue flat to up in the low single digits,
--FCF of $100 million-$150 million in 2015,
--FCF-to-adjusted debt to remain 4%-7%,
--EBITDA-to-FCF conversion to be around 25% or better.
RECOVERY RATINGS ANALYSIS
MHGE's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value of
the company and, thus, recovery rates for its creditors, will be
maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a
liquidation. Fitch
estimates a distressed enterprise valuation of $1.7 billion,
using a 6.5x
multiple and a post-restructuring EBITDA of approximately $250
million. After
deducting Fitch's standard 10% administrative claim, Fitch
estimates recovery
for MHGE's senior secured instruments of 88%, which maps to the
71%-90% 'RR2'
range. The MHGE Parent notes (including the new $100 million
add-on) have no
expected recovery, resulting in an 'RR6' and a rating two
notches down from the
IDR to 'B-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Continued growth in digital revenues coupled with a financial
policy that may
include leverage of 4x or less (on a Fitch-calculated basis),
along with a clear
rationale for such a policy, would likely lead to positive
rating actions.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
--Annual Fitch-calculated FCF of less than $50 million;
--Gross Fitch-calculated post-plate leverage exceeding 6x on a
sustainable
basis, whether driven by operating results or a leveraging
transaction;
--Mid-single-digit revenue declines, which may be driven by
declines or no
growth in digital products (caused by a lack of execution or
adoption by
professors).
Fitch has affirmed the following rating actions:
MHGE
--Long-term IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facility (term loan and revolver) at
'BB/RR2';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB/RR2'.
MHGE Finance (co-issuer to MHGE's secured term loan, revolver
and notes listed
above):
--Long-term IDR at 'B+';
MHGE Parent
--Long-term IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR6'.
MHGE Parent Finance, Inc. (co-issuer to MHGE Parent's senior
unsecured notes):
--Long-term IDR at 'B+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Timothy Lee
Associate Director
+1-512-215-3741
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
111 Congress Avenue, Suite 2010
Austin, TX 78701
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.