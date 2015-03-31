(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fund Quality
Ratings (FQR) to four emerging market bond funds managed by
BlueBay Asset
Management (BlueBay), as follows:
-BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund (EMBF): 'Strong' FQR rating
-BlueBay Emerging Market Corporate Bond Fund (EMCBF): 'Strong'
FQR rating
-BlueBay Emerging Market Local Currency Bond Fund (EMLCBF):
'Strong' FQR rating
-BlueBay Emerging Market Select Bond Fund (EMSBF): 'Strong' FQR
rating
The ratings reflect the funds' research-driven investment
approach within a
robust risk management platform. The ratings are also supported
by the depth of
BlueBay's dedicated fixed income resources.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
The funds are sub-funds of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV, UCITS
IV-compliant.
BlueBay has been investing in emerging markets since 2002, and
the funds were
launched in 2002 (EMBF), 2008 (EMCBF), 2005 (EMLCBF), and 2006
(EMSBF).
Investment Process
The funds implement a well-balanced, research-driven, capital
preservation-oriented investment process, combining primarily
fundamental and
relative valuation inputs in a formalised, disciplined but also
flexible and
responsive manner.
Fixed income alpha sources result from the implementation of
high conviction,
mainly relative value trades within well-defined risk
guidelines.
Resources
BlueBay has significant resources devoted to emerging markets,
with
specialisation in sovereign, corporate, or macro analysis.
BlueBay's emerging
markets team consists of 42 investment professionals with 13
years of industry
experience on average.
Track Record
The four emerging market funds have seen mixed performance in
recent years,
outperforming in some years, and underperforming in others.
However, the funds
have all generated positive excess returns since inception,
gross of management
fees.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under
management of
USD62.9bn as at December 2014 (USD17.8bn in emerging markets).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or resources dedicated to the funds. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could result in a
downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in a fund's performance or excessive risk-taking.
Fitch sees
limited key person dependency given the depth of the emerging
markets team.
Conversely, an upgrade could result from a demonstrated ability
to outperform
peers consistently on a risk- adjusted basis.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
