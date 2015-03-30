(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of CenturyLink, Inc. (CenturyLink) and its subsidiaries at 'BB+'. The issue ratings of CenturyLink's $8 billion of outstanding senior unsecured notes (pro forma for first-quarter 2015 refinancing) and revolving credit facility (RCF) have been affirmed at 'BB+'. The ratings on the outstanding $10.1 billion aggregate amount of senior unsecured debt of Qwest Corporation (QC) and Embarq Corporation (Embarq, including certain subsidiaries) have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The following factors support CenturyLink's ratings: --Fitch's ratings are based on the expectation that CenturyLink will demonstrate steady improvement in its revenue profile over the next couple of years given that rates of decline have moderated to nominal levels and could be flat in 2015; --Near-term consolidated free cash flows (FCFs) have strengthened and are expected to be relatively healthy in 2015; --Liquidity is expected to remain relatively strong over the rating horizon. The following factors are embedded in CenturyLink's ratings: --CenturyLink's financial policy, which incorporates a net leverage target of up to 3x; --High-margin voice revenues continue to decline but are largely being replaced by broadband and business services revenues. The latter sources have lower margins. CenturyLink's consolidated revenues continue to show signs of reaching stability, declining by a modest 0.4% in 2014, after recording a 1.5% decline in 2013. Fitch continues to expect revenue growth from strategic areas, including high-speed data, Prism, advanced business services, as well as in managed hosting and cloud computing services, to contribute to longer-term revenue stability. In May 2014, a 24-month, $1 billion share repurchase program became effective upon the completion of the previous $2 billion repurchase program and by the end of 2014, $200 million of shares were repurchased. Share repurchases are being funded primarily out of FCF. Fitch does not expect CenturyLink to issue debt for future share repurchases. On a gross debt basis, CenturyLink's leverage at year-end 2014 was approximately 2.95x. Leverage has risen from the 2.84x posted in 2013 given slight pressure on EBITDA as service revenues continue to shift to lower-margin, but strategic, broadband and business service revenue from higher-margin legacy voice revenues. Fitch believes leverage will remain around 3x over the next couple of years, in part due to a stabilization of EBITDA in 2016 or 2017, as newer strategic services achieve greater scale. CenturyLink's total debt was $20.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2014. Financial flexibility is provided through a $2 billion RCF, which matures in December 2019. As of Dec. 31, 2014, approximately $1.275 billion was available on the facility. CenturyLink also has a $160 million uncommitted revolving letter of credit facility. In 2015, Fitch expects CenturyLink's FCF (defined as cash flow from operations less capital spending and dividends) to be substantially similar to the $913 million generated in 2014. Expected FCF levels reflect capital spending within the company's guidance of approximately $3 billion for 2015. Within the capital budget, areas of focus for investment include continued spending on data center/hosting, broadband expansion and enhancement, as well as spending on IPTV, the company's facilities-based video program. Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to manage upcoming maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. Maturing debt in 2015 totals $550 million, of which $350 million was repaid in February 2015. In 2016, maturities amount to approximately $1.5 billion. The principal financial covenants in the $2 billion RCF limit CenturyLink's debt-to-EBITDA for the past four quarters to no more than 4x and EBITDA-to-interest plus preferred dividends (with the terms as defined in the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. QC has a maintenance covenant of 2.85x and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The facility is guaranteed by certain material subsidiaries of CenturyLink. Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be CenturyLink's only issuing entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf registration available for the issuance of debt and equity securities. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch assumes revenues will be flat in 2015, and will grow in the low single digits beginning in 2016. EBITDA margins in 2015 and 2016 are expected to decline slightly from the 38.8% recorded in 2014 as higher margin legacy revenues continue to decline. --In 2015, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to approximate $3 billion, similar to the amount spent in 2014. The company's $1 billion share repurchase program, which became effective in May 2014, is expected to be completed over an 18-to-24 month period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not expect a positive rating action over the next several years based on its assessment of the competitive risks faced by CenturyLink and expectations for leverage. A negative rating action could occur if: --Consolidated leverage through, but not limited to, operational performance, acquisitions, or debt-funded stock repurchases, is expected to be 3.5x or higher; -A reduction in capital spending that, in Fitch's evaluation, affects future revenue growth. The ratings have been affirmed as follows: CenturyLink --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured $2 billion RCF at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. Embarq Corp. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. Embarq Florida, Inc. (EFL) --IDR at 'BB+'; --First mortgage bonds at 'BBB-'. Qwest Communications International, Inc. (QCII) --IDR at 'BB+'. Qwest Corporation (QC) --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. Qwest Services Corporation (QSC) --IDR at 'BB+'. Qwest Capital Funding (QCF) --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst John Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Constance McKay Associate Director +1-312-368-3148 Committee Chairperson Craig Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014); --'Telecommunications - Rating Navigator Companion' (Nov. 17, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companihere Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.