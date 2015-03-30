(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of CenturyLink, Inc. (CenturyLink) and its subsidiaries
at 'BB+'. The
issue ratings of CenturyLink's $8 billion of outstanding senior
unsecured notes
(pro forma for first-quarter 2015 refinancing) and revolving
credit facility
(RCF) have been affirmed at 'BB+'. The ratings on the
outstanding $10.1 billion
aggregate amount of senior unsecured debt of Qwest Corporation
(QC) and Embarq
Corporation (Embarq, including certain subsidiaries) have been
affirmed at
'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The following factors support CenturyLink's ratings:
--Fitch's ratings are based on the expectation that CenturyLink
will demonstrate
steady improvement in its revenue profile over the next couple
of years given
that rates of decline have moderated to nominal levels and could
be flat in
2015;
--Near-term consolidated free cash flows (FCFs) have
strengthened and are
expected to be relatively healthy in 2015;
--Liquidity is expected to remain relatively strong over the
rating horizon.
The following factors are embedded in CenturyLink's ratings:
--CenturyLink's financial policy, which incorporates a net
leverage target of up
to 3x;
--High-margin voice revenues continue to decline but are largely
being replaced
by broadband and business services revenues. The latter sources
have lower
margins.
CenturyLink's consolidated revenues continue to show signs of
reaching
stability, declining by a modest 0.4% in 2014, after recording a
1.5% decline in
2013. Fitch continues to expect revenue growth from strategic
areas, including
high-speed data, Prism, advanced business services, as well as
in managed
hosting and cloud computing services, to contribute to
longer-term revenue
stability.
In May 2014, a 24-month, $1 billion share repurchase program
became effective
upon the completion of the previous $2 billion repurchase
program and by the end
of 2014, $200 million of shares were repurchased. Share
repurchases are being
funded primarily out of FCF. Fitch does not expect CenturyLink
to issue debt for
future share repurchases.
On a gross debt basis, CenturyLink's leverage at year-end 2014
was approximately
2.95x. Leverage has risen from the 2.84x posted in 2013 given
slight pressure on
EBITDA as service revenues continue to shift to lower-margin,
but strategic,
broadband and business service revenue from higher-margin legacy
voice revenues.
Fitch believes leverage will remain around 3x over the next
couple of years, in
part due to a stabilization of EBITDA in 2016 or 2017, as newer
strategic
services achieve greater scale.
CenturyLink's total debt was $20.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2014.
Financial
flexibility is provided through a $2 billion RCF, which matures
in December
2019. As of Dec. 31, 2014, approximately $1.275 billion was
available on the
facility. CenturyLink also has a $160 million uncommitted
revolving letter of
credit facility.
In 2015, Fitch expects CenturyLink's FCF (defined as cash flow
from operations
less capital spending and dividends) to be substantially similar
to the $913
million generated in 2014. Expected FCF levels reflect capital
spending within
the company's guidance of approximately $3 billion for 2015.
Within the capital
budget, areas of focus for investment include continued spending
on data
center/hosting, broadband expansion and enhancement, as well as
spending on
IPTV, the company's facilities-based video program.
Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to
manage upcoming
maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. Maturing debt
in 2015 totals
$550 million, of which $350 million was repaid in February 2015.
In 2016,
maturities amount to approximately $1.5 billion.
The principal financial covenants in the $2 billion RCF limit
CenturyLink's
debt-to-EBITDA for the past four quarters to no more than 4x and
EBITDA-to-interest plus preferred dividends (with the terms as
defined in the
agreement) to no less than 1.5x. QC has a maintenance covenant
of 2.85x and an
incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The facility is guaranteed by
certain material
subsidiaries of CenturyLink.
Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be
CenturyLink's only
issuing entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf registration
available for
the issuance of debt and equity securities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenues will be flat in 2015, and will grow in
the low single
digits beginning in 2016. EBITDA margins in 2015 and 2016 are
expected to
decline slightly from the 38.8% recorded in 2014 as higher
margin legacy
revenues continue to decline.
--In 2015, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to
approximate $3
billion, similar to the amount spent in 2014. The company's $1
billion share
repurchase program, which became effective in May 2014, is
expected to be
completed over an 18-to-24 month period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect a positive rating action over the next
several years based
on its assessment of the competitive risks faced by CenturyLink
and expectations
for leverage.
A negative rating action could occur if:
--Consolidated leverage through, but not limited to, operational
performance,
acquisitions, or debt-funded stock repurchases, is expected to
be 3.5x or
higher;
-A reduction in capital spending that, in Fitch's evaluation,
affects future
revenue growth.
The ratings have been affirmed as follows:
CenturyLink
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured $2 billion RCF at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.
Embarq Corp.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Embarq Florida, Inc. (EFL)
--IDR at 'BB+';
--First mortgage bonds at 'BBB-'.
Qwest Communications International, Inc. (QCII)
--IDR at 'BB+'.
Qwest Corporation (QC)
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Qwest Services Corporation (QSC)
--IDR at 'BB+'.
Qwest Capital Funding (QCF)
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'.
