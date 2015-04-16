(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Investors in dollar-denominated emerging market (EM) corporate bonds face liquidity risks, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. In the U.S., high-yield EM dollar-denominated corporate bonds trade far less frequently than their U.S. counterparts. Low trading frequency, along with high levels of country and industry concentration among the largest EM bonds, raises the risk of price volatility in periods of market stress. Lower trading frequency in EM high-yield corporate issues could, over the longer term, make it more difficult for EM issuers with weaker credit profiles to refinance maturities of dollar-denominated debt. Investors may demand larger risk premiums to compensate for reduced liquidity. Our survey of 100 of the largest EM high-yield corporate bonds includes several multi-billion-dollar issues and high-profile global corporate issuers. Russian and Brazilian issuers together constituted over 60% of the largest bonds in the survey. This analysis is part of a broader Fitch effort to study the impact of changes in regulation and recent market developments on global bond market liquidity. The full report, "Emerging Market Bond Liquidity: US Trading of EM Corporate Bonds Trails US High Yield," can be found at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Robert Grossman Managing Director Macro Credit Research +1-212-908-0535 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall NY, NY 10001 William Warlick Senior Director Macro Credit Research +1-312-368-3141 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Emerging Market Bond Liquidity (US Trading of EM Corporate Bonds Trails US High Yield) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.