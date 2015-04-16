(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Investors in dollar-denominated
emerging market (EM)
corporate bonds face liquidity risks, according to a new Fitch
Ratings report.
In the U.S., high-yield EM dollar-denominated corporate bonds
trade far less
frequently than their U.S. counterparts. Low trading frequency,
along with high
levels of country and industry concentration among the largest
EM bonds, raises
the risk of price volatility in periods of market stress.
Lower trading frequency in EM high-yield corporate issues could,
over the longer
term, make it more difficult for EM issuers with weaker credit
profiles to
refinance maturities of dollar-denominated debt. Investors may
demand larger
risk premiums to compensate for reduced liquidity.
Our survey of 100 of the largest EM high-yield corporate bonds
includes several
multi-billion-dollar issues and high-profile global corporate
issuers. Russian
and Brazilian issuers together constituted over 60% of the
largest bonds in the
survey.
This analysis is part of a broader Fitch effort to study the
impact of changes
in regulation and recent market developments on global bond
market liquidity.
The full report, "Emerging Market Bond Liquidity: US Trading of
EM Corporate
Bonds Trails US High Yield," can be found at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
Macro Credit Research
+1-212-908-0535
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall
NY, NY 10001
William Warlick
Senior Director
Macro Credit Research
+1-312-368-3141
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Emerging Market Bond
Liquidity (US
Trading of EM Corporate Bonds Trails US High Yield)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.