(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Banco de Reservas de la Republica
Dominicana's
(Banreservas) recent announcement that it would increase the
bank's paid-in
capital in accordance with the approval of the law to modify
Article 4 of Law
No. 6133 (Organic Law of Banreservas) last December could
benefit the bank's
standalone creditworthiness as measured by its Viability Rating
(VR) over the
medium-term, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch notes that the
capital increase
has no immediate credit impact, although, along with an
important increase of
reserves for impaired loans over the past three years, this will
contribute to
an improvement in the bank's loss absorption capacity.
Besides the DOP2.800 million reinvestment of 2014 earnings
(about 40% of net
income), Banreservas still has the authorization to increase
paid-in capital by
an additional DOP1.700 million, which would lift paid-in capital
to a total of
DOP10.000 million by 2016. If asset growth is sustained at the
bank's five-year
average of 15% in 2015, Fitch forecasts that Banreservas'
tangible
equity/tangible assets ratio will continue to lag that of its
domestic and
international peers (emerging market commercial banks with
highly
speculative-grade ratings). However, Fitch will assess
capitalization in
conjunction with the overall risk profile of the bank's balance
sheet.
Private-sector impaired loan quality indicators have improved
under a new
management team and are now comparable to those of its peers,
though levels of
restructured loans remain high.
Fitch affirmed Banreservas' VR at 'b' on Dec. 11, 2014, due to
the bank's low
capitalization, as measured by its tangible common equity to
tangible assets
ratio, relative to domestic and international peers. As noted
during
Banreservas' last review, in addition to a stronger capital
base, sustained
improvements in private-sector loan quality, income
diversification and
efficiency could be positive for the bank's creditworthiness.
Fitch currently rates Banreservas as follows:
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'B+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'B';
--Viability Rating of 'b';
--Support Rating of '4';
--Support Floor of 'B+';
--Long-term subordinated notes of 'B'.
Contact:
Primary analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com and
fitchca.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (Mar 20, 2015);
--'Fitch Upgrades Banreservas and BHD Leon's Ratings Following
Upgrade of
Sovereign' (Dec. 11, 2014)
--'2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks'
(Jan. 8, 2015)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.