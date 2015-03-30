(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana's (Banreservas) recent announcement that it would increase the bank's paid-in capital in accordance with the approval of the law to modify Article 4 of Law No. 6133 (Organic Law of Banreservas) last December could benefit the bank's standalone creditworthiness as measured by its Viability Rating (VR) over the medium-term, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch notes that the capital increase has no immediate credit impact, although, along with an important increase of reserves for impaired loans over the past three years, this will contribute to an improvement in the bank's loss absorption capacity. Besides the DOP2.800 million reinvestment of 2014 earnings (about 40% of net income), Banreservas still has the authorization to increase paid-in capital by an additional DOP1.700 million, which would lift paid-in capital to a total of DOP10.000 million by 2016. If asset growth is sustained at the bank's five-year average of 15% in 2015, Fitch forecasts that Banreservas' tangible equity/tangible assets ratio will continue to lag that of its domestic and international peers (emerging market commercial banks with highly speculative-grade ratings). However, Fitch will assess capitalization in conjunction with the overall risk profile of the bank's balance sheet. Private-sector impaired loan quality indicators have improved under a new management team and are now comparable to those of its peers, though levels of restructured loans remain high. Fitch affirmed Banreservas' VR at 'b' on Dec. 11, 2014, due to the bank's low capitalization, as measured by its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, relative to domestic and international peers. As noted during Banreservas' last review, in addition to a stronger capital base, sustained improvements in private-sector loan quality, income diversification and efficiency could be positive for the bank's creditworthiness. Fitch currently rates Banreservas as follows: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'B'; --Viability Rating of 'b'; --Support Rating of '4'; --Support Floor of 'B+'; --Long-term subordinated notes of 'B'. Contact: Primary analyst Theresa Paiz Fredel +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary analyst Larisa Arteaga Director +1-809-563-2481 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com and fitchca.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (Mar 20, 2015); --'Fitch Upgrades Banreservas and BHD Leon's Ratings Following Upgrade of Sovereign' (Dec. 11, 2014) --'2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks' (Jan. 8, 2015) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here 2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.