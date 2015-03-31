(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Nicaraguan Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events affecting the industry as of the fourth quarter of 2014. The Nicaraguan Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's expected growth rate, which is likely to gain momentum from multiple large-scale projects that the government is supporting. The report examines the industry's performance, which saw adequate and profitable levels, despite the country's high exposure to catastrophic risks. Fitch reviews the stabilizing trend of leverage ratios, which are expected to remain stable, according to capital level growth rates. Fitch intends to follow up on the evolution of these ratios. Finally, a review of the sector's outlook is discussed along with expectations for the industry's ratings. Contact: Miguel Martinez Associate Director +503 2516-6628 miguel.martinez@fitchratings.com Fitch Centroamerica 79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503 2516-6606 eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Nicaraguan Insurance Dashboard (Year-End 2014) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.