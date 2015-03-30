(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC
Aviation Pte Ltd's
(BOC Aviation) USD750m 3.0% senior unsecured notes due 2020 a
final rating of
'A-'. The notes are issued under the aircraft leasing company's
USD5bn global
medium-term note (GMTN) programme.
This follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received. The
final rating is
the same as the expected rating assigned on 23 March 2015.
Proceeds from the
senior notes would be used for the company's capital expenditure
and general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company,
and rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch's view of
a very high
probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its
ultimate parent,
Bank of China Limited (BOC; A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide
support would
impact BOC Aviation's IDR and hence the issue rating.
For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch
Affirms Aircraft Lessors Following Peer Review", dated 11 August
2014, and BOC
Aviation's rating report, dated 23 October 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1 212 908 9138
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria",
dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.