LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Cerberus
Nightingale 1
S.A.'s (Cerberus) EUR145m 8.25% senior notes due 2020 a final
rating of 'B-' and
a Recovery Rating of 'RR6'.
The rating on the EUR530m 7% senior secured notes due 2020 has
also been
affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR3'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
Novescia
acquisition and receipt of documents materially conforming to
information
previously received. The final rating is the same as the
expected rating
assigned on 29 January 2015.
As a result of the transaction, Cerberus is now the top holding
entity within
the enlarged restricted borrowing group and its debt obligations
are included in
our Issuer Default Rating (IDR) analysis. The IDR, which we had
previously
assigned to Cerba European Lab SAS, is therefore now transferred
to the Cerberus
level and affirmed at 'B+' with Negative Outlook.
The inclusion of Cerberus within the restricted group is
supported by its notes
benefitting from the same guarantees as those provided to the
existing senior
secured notes, albeit on a subordinated basis, by Cerba and
certain operating
subsidiaries. Cerberus's notes also benefit from a
second-ranking share pledge
over Cerberus Nightingale 2 S.A., an intermediate holding
company of Cerba,
mature at the same time as the existing senior secured notes and
have the same
call protection.
Cerberus's notes are rated two notches below the IDR to reflect
their
subordination to prior-ranking obligations. The 'RR6' reflects
poor recovery
prospects (0-10%) of the senior notes in a default scenario. We
continue to
expect above-average recovery prospects within the 'RR3' range
(51-70%) for
Cerba's senior secured noteholders.
The Outlook on the IDR is Negative, reflecting our expectations
of weaker
consolidated credit metrics and higher integration risk relative
to previous
bolt-on acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reduced IDR Headroom
While the acquisition of Novescia increases the group's scale
and strengthens
its position on the French laboratory testing market, we expect
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to remain above 6.5x
for 2015-2016
(adjusted for 12 month-contribution of acquisitions). In our
view, weaker group
credit metrics over the near term reduce rating headroom at
'B+', relative to
immediate peers within the healthcare sector, including Labco SA
(B+/Stable). In
addition, we expect free cash-flow (FCF) generation to remain
constrained in the
low- to mid-single digits (as a percentage of revenue), as a
result of higher
cash interest, resulting from its debt-funded acquisition growth
strategy.
Successful Integration Critical for Deleveraging
In an environment of persistent pressure on reimbursement
tariffs from public
entities, we believe that Cerba is reliant on successfully
integrating its
acquisitions and extracting the planned synergies (both at
Novescia and at
smaller bolt-on acquisitions) to support mild deleveraging
prospects over the
medium term. We consider the operational execution risk of the
Novescia
acquisition to be potentially higher than smaller bolt-on
acquisitions for which
the company has a good track record.
Continued Expansion in Routine Labs
The ratings reflect Cerba's ability to take advantage of the
fragmentation of
the French routine market. The group's acquisitive strategy
enables it to
broaden its network around regional platforms while realising
synergies and
increasing scale. We expect management to continue with this
strategy over the
medium term and forecast the company will spend up to EUR50m
p.a. on small
bolt-on acquisitions over the next three years. A larger
acquisition such as
that of Novescia would be considered as event risk.
Leading Clinical Laboratories Player
Cerba is one of the largest medical diagnostics groups in
Europe. Its resilient
like-for-like performance, which Fitch expects to continue, is
underpinned by
growing volumes and fairly stable profit margins. The group
benefits from a
sound reputation for scientific expertise and innovation at the
specialised end
of the market (23% of revenue for the last 12 months to
September 2014, adjusted
for the Novescia acquisition).
Business and Geographical Diversification
The group's activities in its Central Lab division globally (8%
of sales) and
its presence in the Belgian and Luxembourg routine markets (12%
of sales)
provide some diversification and reduce exposure to the French
healthcare
system. We consider that upon expiry of the three-year agreement
reached in
October 2013 between the French clinical pathology laboratories
unions and the
authorities (with the objective to achieve annual market growth
of 0.25%), Cerba
would be at risk of further tariff pressure.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Like-for-like sales growth of 0% to 1% per year with volumes
offset by tariff
pressure in main markets
- Stable profitability with EBITDA margin of around 22%- Small
bolt-on
acquisitions of up to EUR50m per year over the next three years
- Full year contribution of Novescia from 2016 onwards
- Stable capex around 3% of sales
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
- Inability to integrate Novescia and extract the planned
synergies such that
FFO adjusted gross leverage remains above 6.5x and FFO interest
coverage remains
around 2.0x by 2017 (pro forma for acquisitions)
- Further aggressively funded acquisition policy
Future developments that could lead to the Outlook being revised
to Stable
include:
- Ability to integrate Novescia and smaller bolt-on acquisitions
swiftly such
that FFO adjusted gross leverage falls below 6.5x and FFO
interest coverage
increases towards 2.5x by 2017 (pro forma for acquisitions)
- EBITDA margin above 23% and FCF in the mid to high single
digit on a sustained
basis
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Matthieu Durandeau
Analyst
+44 203 530 1722
Supervisory Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 203 530 1292
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
