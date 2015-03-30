(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Israel-based B
Communications Ltd.'s (B-Com) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+' with
a Stable Outlook. The instrument rating on the company's 2021
USD 800m bonds has
also been affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR3'.
B-Com is a holding company and the ultimate owner of an
approximately 31% stake
in Bezeq, an incumbent telecoms operator in Israel. B-Com
depends on dividends
from Bezeq as a core income stream for servicing its debt
obligations. B-Com
holds a significant cash cushion that mitigates the negative
impact of likely
contracting dividends from Bezeq, which is being challenged by
the introduction
of wholesale regulation in early 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Control of Bezeq
Fitch views B-Com's 31% stake in Bezeq as sufficient for full
operational and
management control over the telecoms operator. Under Israeli
law, a controlling
shareholder in Bezeq must be pre-approved by the government. A
30% stake is
defined as sufficient to apply for controlling shareholder
status. It is against
the law for a single shareholder to accumulate more than 4.99%
without prior
approval by the government. This law provision effectively rules
out the
emergence of a large minority shareholder.
As Bezeq's debt carries no financial covenants, the telecoms
operator can
theoretically increase debt without restrictions and upstream
any amount of
dividends to B-Com. In practice, distributions above 100% net
profit would
require court approval, which may not be easily procured.
Accounting asset
write-downs could also impede the normal flow of dividends from
Bezeq, but Fitch
views the likelihood of this as low.
Limited Flexibility to Sell Shares in Bezeq
Given the legal requirements over controlling stakes, B-Com has
limited
flexibility to dispose of its stake in the market beyond 1%.
However, any
proceeds from a 1% stake sale are likely to be significantly
below expected
annual interest payments and negligible relative to the total
size of B-Com's
debt obligations.
Bezeq's Strong Credit Profile
Bezeq's credit profile is consistent with the mid 'BBB' range,
reflecting the
company's strong position as a telecoms incumbent in Israel. The
company has
been able to withstand facilities-based competition with the
country's only
cable operator, despite Bezeq's premium pricing. The prospect of
further
facilities-based competitive threats is remote.
Challenges Ahead
We expect Bezeq's revenue and EBITDA generation to remain under
moderate
pressure, driven by continuing severe mobile competition and
tough regulation.
The introduction of fixed-line wholesale in February 2015 will
likely increase
broadband competition and may dampen Bezeq's ARPUs and revenues
from this
segment. The fixed-line segment has been resilient so far, with
next generation
network efficiencies contributing to strong EBITDA margins. Any
negative impact
from the wholesale introduction may be mitigated by the expected
removal of
structural separation, which would entitle Bezeq to substantial
operating
synergies.
The Israeli mobile market is over-competitive with five
facilities-based
operators. Although some operators are joining together for a
joint development
of LTE infrastructure, suggesting a stronger emphasis on
quality, pricing and
ARPU pressures remain unabated. Bezeq's mobile ARPU shed 3.8%
qoq and 12.8% yoy
in 4Q14.
Yes Acquisition Credit Neutral
Bezeq's proposed acquisition of a 50.2% stake in the already
49.8%-owned pay-TV
operator, Yes, has strong strategic appeal. The consolidation of
Yes would allow
the company to start offering bundled packages and realise
substantial synergies
in the medium to long term assuming the regulatory approval for
operational
integration.
However, Bezeq had to make significant regulatory concessions
including giving
up content exclusivity and agreeing to wholesale its TV
packages, which dilute
the immediate operating benefits. An expected 0.3x increase in
leverage from the
deal (both in terms of net debt/EBITDA and FFO adjusted
leverage) is neutral for
Bezeq's credit profile. The company expects to realise an up to
NIS1bn value of
tax loss carry forwards acquired with Yes, but over seven to 11
years, starting
from 2016-2017.
Improved Proportional Leverage, Low Interest Cover
B-Com's leverage and coverage levels continue to be consistent
with a 'B+'
credit profile. B-Com's pass-through proportional leverage
(defined as B-Com's
net debt and 31% of Bezeq's net debt/31% of Bezeq's EBITDA)
improved in 2014.
However, dividend coverage will become tighter driven by
declining EBITDA and
net profit at Bezeq. Fitch notes there is limited rating
headroom for further
coverage pressures.
B-Com's pass-through proportional leverage reduced as a result
of lower net debt
at Bezeq, driven by Coral Tel divestment and stronger cash flow
from real estate
sales and changes in working capital in 2013-2014. We expect
that pass-through
proportional leverage would likely remain at 4.2x-4.3x in the
medium term versus
the 4.4x-4.5x previously expected. However, Bezeq's shrinking
net income will
lead to lower regular dividends pushing dividend/interest ratio
to below 2x. We
believe the stabilisation of dividend coverage is achievable if
synergies from
the Yes acquisition are fully realised at Bezeq.
Both B-Com and its immediate parent Internet Gold (IG) have
substantial debt
with no recourse to Bezeq. Both entities ultimately depend on
dividends from
Bezeq as a core source of cash for servicing their debt
obligations.
No Ring-fence Around B-Com
B-Com's public bonds do not have any covenants that would
effectively limit the
leverage or payments from the company.
No Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Fitch views the parent-subsidiary linkage between B-Com and its
ultimate
shareholder, Eurocom Group, as weak due to the presence of an
intermediary
holding company IG between B-Com and Eurocom and the fact that
IG has its own
debt. B-Com's ratings do not reflect any potential support from
the parent. IG
reduced its interest in B-Com to 67% from 80% in 2013 and used
the proceeds
towards debt reduction.
Instrument Rating
The 2021 USD800m senior secured notes are secured by a 30%
interest that B-Com
owns in Bezeq and benefit from a lock-box mechanism mitigating
temporary
disruptions in dividend flows from Bezeq and conserving some
cash for debt
repayment. In view of these features, the bond is rated one
notch above the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sustained deterioration in normalised dividend interest
coverage to below
1.75x would be rating negative.
Operating pressures and financial underperformance coupled with
higher leverage
at Bezeq may also be negative.
A reduction in leverage to below 4.3x standalone net
debt/dividends and
pass-through proportional net leverage (including B-Com debt) to
below 4x while
improving normalised dividend interest coverage to above 2x may
be rating
positive.
