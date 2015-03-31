(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded JSC The
State
Export-Import Bank of Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt rating to 'C' from 'CC'.
The bank's other
ratings are unaffected by these rating actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that default by the bank on
its external
debt obligations is now inevitable. This follows the public
announcement by the
bank on 27 March 2015 on initiation of talks with the holders of
its USD750m
eurobond notes to extend the notes' maturity from 27 April 2015
to 27 July 2015.
This short-term extension is necessary to "negotiate a long-term
solution with
the noteholders in accordance with the targets established in
the four-year
USD17.5bn extended fund facility for Ukraine approved by the IMF
on 11 March
2015".
Apart from the USD750m eurobond due on 27 April 2015,
Ukreximbank has a USD600m
senior eurobond due in January 2018 and a USD125m subordinated
bond due in
February 2016. Fitch expects these bonds to also be the subject
of negotiations
with creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to downgrade Ukrexim's Long-term foreign-currency
IDR to 'RD'
(Restricted Default) if the bank does not repay its outstanding
eurobond on 27
April. The ratings of the three outstanding bonds are now all at
the lowest
possible levels for instrument ratings, and so would not be
subject to further
downgrades in case of a restructuring.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: downgraded to 'C' from
'CC, Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'CCC', unaffected
Subordinated debt: 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR5', unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'C', unaffected
Support Rating: '5', unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor', unaffected
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable,
unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
