(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) European companies are on course to
raise more bonds
than loans in 1Q15, with the ECB's EUR1.1 trillion QE programme
supporting low
funding costs in the bond markets, Fitch Ratings says.
Corporate bond issuance for 1Q15 had reached EUR118bn by 19
March while
syndicated loans totalled EUR113bn, according to Dealogic data.
This means
full-quarter bond volumes may match or even exceed those of 1Q14
at EUR128bn
when bonds accounted for a record 55% of total corporate debt
funding (bonds and
loans). It will also exceed the EUR97bn quarterly average since
2010.
We expect bond issuance to be boosted in 2015 by rising levels
of M&A activity
as companies turn their sights on future growth in a slowly
improving economy -
rather than increasing expansionary capex. Industry
consolidation in the
telecoms, building materials and pharma sectors and debt
refinancing in
favourable capital markets will contribute to strong issuance in
2015.
The oil and gas sector contributed almost one-quarter of total
new bond issuance
with an all-time high of EUR26bn, twice the amount issued in the
same period
last year. Utility and energy was the second largest sector with
EUR15bn,
followed by autos with EUR14bn; both the highest since 1Q14.
We believe the high level of bond issuance by oil and gas
companies reflects a
combination of still strong pricing, with the effects of QE
outweighing the
falling oil price, and a desire to ensure strong liquidity to
see them through
the current downturn. Companies also have an eye on protecting
credit metrics,
which contributed to Total and Repsol issuing sizeable hybrids
(USD5bn and
USD2bn respectively). BP and Statoil were among the largest
issuers of
non-hybrid debt in the quarter. Companies have generally
suggested that M&A is
off the agenda for now, with most likely to be net divesters
this year - but if
valuations come down sufficiently, some may be tempted in coming
months.
The competitive funding conditions in Europe are attracting
foreign issuers to
the euro markets. The share of European currency bonds issued by
non-European
companies rose to its highest level since at least 1999 in 1Q15
as low corporate
bond spreads and divergent monetary policy from the US increased
the appeal of
the European market.
We will publish our quarterly report on corporate funding
disintermediation in
the coming weeks, providing a more detailed analysis of the
data. A report on
international corporate issuance in Europe will be published
this week.
Contact:
Monica Klingberg Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roelof Steenekamp
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1374
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.