CHICAGO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Empresa Nacional
de
Telecomunicaciones S.A. (ENTEL) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also
affirmed the company's
USD800 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+' and National
Long-term Rating at
'AA-(cl)'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs and National Long-term
rating has been
revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this commentary.
ENTEL's ratings reflect its leading market position in the
Chilean mobile
telecommunications industry, fully integrated service portfolio,
strong brand
recognition, as well as the moderate regulatory risk in Chile
and Peru.
Conversely, the ratings are tempered by increasing industry
maturity in Chile,
the company's aggressive growth strategy in Peru, and increased
leverage
compared to its historical level.
The Negative Outlook reflects ENTEL's continued negative free
cash flow (FCF)
generation and deterioration in its leverage due to its
aggressive marketing
campaign and network investment in Peru in order to quickly
achieve a sizable
operational scale and market share. Fitch does not expect this
trend to reverse
in the short- to medium-term as ENTEL will likely remain focused
on improving
its market position in Peru, where the underlying industry
growth potential is
higher than the more mature Chilean market. The company's
Peruvian annual EBITDA
generation is likely to remain in negative territory until 2016
as the breakeven
would be achieved during 4Q'16 or 1Q'17.
Based on the aforementioned factors, Fitch forecasts the
company's net
debt-to-EBITDA to peak at 3.5x in 2015 followed by 2.8x in 2016
(4x in 2015 and
3.3x in 2016, based on net debt-to-EBITDAR, including rental
expenses), which is
deemed high for its rating level and worse than Fitch's previous
expectation.
ENTEL's net debt-to EBITDA was 2.9x at end-2014, which compares
unfavorably to
1.8x a year ago. Although Fitch believes a gradual reduction in
leverage could
be possible from 2016 and onward as Peruvian operations turn
around, ENTEL's
failure to restore its net leverage to 2x over the medium term
due to continued
aggressive investment in the absence of disciplined cash flow
management would
pressure the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Leverage; Negative FCF
ENTEL's leverage materially increased in 2014 due to continued
negative FCF
generation, mainly driven by its aggressive network investments
and marketing
efforts for its Peruvian operation, Entel Peru, amid increasing
competitive
pressures. The company's cash flow from operations (CFFO) was
USD762 million
(CLP438 billion) in 2014, which was not enough to cover USD977
million (CLP561
billion) of capex and USD96 million (CLP55 billion) in
dividends. As a result,
Entel's total gross debt grew to USD2.3 billion (CLP1,455
billion) at end-2014,
which unfavorably compares to USD1.6 billion (CLP840 billion) at
end-2013 and
USD925 million (CLP436 billion) at end-2012, which led to the
increase in
net-debt-to-EBITDA to 2.9x from 1.8x and 0.7x, respectively,
during the same
period. Reflecting Fitch's adjustment for the company's
operational lease
expenses as off-balance-sheet debt, adjusted net leverage was
3.4x at end-2014.
This level of leverage is considered high for ENTEL's rating
level and worse
than Fitch's previous forecast. Fitch does not believe the
company would be able
to curb the negative FCF generation in 2015 and 2016 given its
growth strategy
and high capex needs under the competitive operating environment
in both Chile
and Peru. As such, ENTEL will have limited ratings headroom
going forward. The
company has decided to maintain a low dividend payout ratio up
to 50% of net
income, which compares with up to 80% historical, in order to
cope with the weak
cash generation in the short term.
Weak Cash Generation in Peru:
High investment needs at ENTEL Peru will continue to negatively
affect ENTEL's
financial profile over the medium term. ENTEL Peru is projected
to continue its
negative EBITDA generation until 2016, which is longer than
Fitch's previous
forecast, due to its high subscriber acquisition costs, mainly
handset
subsidies. In 2014, its sales were USD264 million while EBITDA
was negative
USD180 million. Capex will remain high as the company plans to
invest around
USD200 million per year in 2015 and 2016. The company plans to
fund these
investments mainly with the proceeds from the USD800 million
notes issued in
2014.
Positively, the ongoing geographical diversification of the
company's cash
generation should benefit its credit profile over the long term.
ENTEL Peru is
the third player in the Peruvian mobile market, with a 5% market
share at the
end of 2014. With its strong 4G service promotion, the company
increased its
subscriber base by 11.7% to 1.7 million during 2014, of which
52% were postpaid.
Entel Peru also complements ENTEL's existing fixed-line
operation in Peru,
through its other subsidiary, Americatel Peru, and it should be
able to provide
a convergent service for its corporate clients. Americatel
generated USD42
million in revenues in its IT services business and USD54
million of revenues in
the call center business in 2014.
Stable Chilean Operation:
ENTEL's main operation in Chile remained stable during 2014 and
Fitch forecasts
this trend to continue in 2015 and 2016, despite increasing
industry maturity.
Sales from the company's Chilean operation contracted by 6% in
2014 from 2013,
but this was mainly due to the 75% reduction in interconnection
rates for the
industry. Although this had a negative impact on ENTEL's
revenues (of USD300
million), the net impact on EBITDA was marginal as it was only
negative USD30
million. As ENTEL focused its strategy on increased penetration
of mobile data
service and the postpaid segment, as well as corporate clients,
the company was
able to maintain its Chilean EBITDA margin at about 28% in 2014,
in line with
the 2013 level.
Strong Liquidity:
After the issuances of an International Bond (USD800 billion)
for finance
investments and a National bond for USD300 million (to refinance
debt), the
company could strengthen its liquidity position, reaching cash
of CLP378 Billion
(USD603 million), concentrated in time deposits. With these
issuances, the
company could extend the previous maturities of 2014 and 2015
(USD300 million),
and move their next maturities, for USD150 million (each year),
to 2016 and
2017. However, Fitch expects this cash will decrease in the
medium term as the
company accomplishes its investment plan in Peru.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Chilean operation revenues to grow by mid-single-digits in
2015 and 2016;
EBITDA margin to remain stable;
--Peruvian operation's annual EBITDA generation to remain
negative until 2016;
EBITDA margin in 2017 expected to be about 10%;
--Capex-to-sales ratio to gradually fall from 33% in 2014 to
22%-21% in 2015 and
2016;
--FCF generation to remain negative until 2016;
--Net debt-to-EBITDA leverage to peak at 3.5x in 2015 and fall
gradually to 2.5x
in 2016 and 2x in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Stability in the ratings will hinge largely on the
turnaround of its
Peruvian operation. Fitch acknowledges that Entel's leverage
should peak in
2015. A higher-than-expected capex and/or marketing expense
resulting in its net
leverage increasing to above 3.5x at the end of 2015 could
result in a ratings
downgrade. Also, a lack of indication that the company's net
leverage could be
restored back to 2x over the medium term would pressure the
ratings.
Positive: Fitch does not foresee a positive rating action in
light of ongoing
investment plans in Peru and Entel's increased leverage compared
to historical
levels.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings
-Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to
Negative from Stable;
-USD800 million senior unsecured notes due in 2026 affirmed at
'BBB+'.
For National Ratings:
-National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(cl)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
-Debt issuance programs #674 (Series K and L, registered but not
issued) and
#675 (Series M) affirmed at 'AA-(cl)';
-Commercial Paper affirmed at 'AA-/N1+(cl)';
-Equity rating affirmed at First Class, Level 1.
