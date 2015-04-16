(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Big Pharma Dashboard
1Q15
here
LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
European Big Pharma
Dashboard that the effects of recent M&A activity continues to
negatively affect
the ratings headroom for European pharma players as they seek to
position
themselves in key treatment areas and consolidate market
positions.
The dashboard highlights current sector themes such as
accelerating M&A
activity, supported by liquid financial markets, the focus on
R&D productivity
and the introduction of new drugs in competitive treatment
areas, as well as the
emerging competition from biosimilars.
The rating outlook for the sector remains negative, reflecting
M&A risk,
pressure for higher shareholder returns, and sensitivity to
interest-rate rises
due to increasing leverage across the sector despite the
underlying positive
sector drivers.
The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roma Patel
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1466
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.