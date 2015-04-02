(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) A race to find the next blockbuster drug, combined with the availability of cheap financing, is leading to riskier M&A activity that in the long-run could weaken credit profiles in the pharmaceutical sector, Fitch Ratings says. The acceleration in deal activity in the first few months of 2015 reinforces our negative rating outlook on the sector despite its positive fundamentals. As large pharma companies have struggled with R&D costs and productivity, the biotech sector has become an increasingly important source of new drug discoveries, making them a top M&A target. But such specialist deals tend to be strategically riskier than more traditional pharma M&A, as biotech start-ups have much narrower R&D focuses and smaller pipelines. We believe biotech valuations are potentially highly volatile because of the difficulty in estimating future cash flows in a market facing increased competition in core treatment areas. This uncertainty will be exacerbated by cost sensitivity over specialty drug prices in developed healthcare systems, which will intensify as the next round of drugs comes to market. Valuations have probably been boosted by pharma companies' low borrowing costs and deep market liquidity, as equity investors bet the biggest players will be willing to stock up on cheap debt to fund acquisitions. These trends reinforce our decision to change the sector's rating outlook to negative from stable in December, when we highlighted M&A, pressure for higher shareholder returns, and increased exposure to interest-rate rises due to higher leverage across the sector as key ratings' risks. Our full report, "Global Pharma M&A Risks Rise Amid Search for Blockbusters", is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Robert Kirby Director Corporates +1 312 368 3147 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Wire+: Global Pharma M&A Risks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.