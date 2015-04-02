(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) A race to find the next blockbuster
drug, combined with
the availability of cheap financing, is leading to riskier M&A
activity that in
the long-run could weaken credit profiles in the pharmaceutical
sector, Fitch
Ratings says. The acceleration in deal activity in the first few
months of 2015
reinforces our negative rating outlook on the sector despite its
positive
fundamentals.
As large pharma companies have struggled with R&D costs and
productivity, the
biotech sector has become an increasingly important source of
new drug
discoveries, making them a top M&A target. But such specialist
deals tend to be
strategically riskier than more traditional pharma M&A, as
biotech start-ups
have much narrower R&D focuses and smaller pipelines.
We believe biotech valuations are potentially highly volatile
because of the
difficulty in estimating future cash flows in a market facing
increased
competition in core treatment areas. This uncertainty will be
exacerbated by
cost sensitivity over specialty drug prices in developed
healthcare systems,
which will intensify as the next round of drugs comes to market.
Valuations have
probably been boosted by pharma companies' low borrowing costs
and deep market
liquidity, as equity investors bet the biggest players will be
willing to stock
up on cheap debt to fund acquisitions.
These trends reinforce our decision to change the sector's
rating outlook to
negative from stable in December, when we highlighted M&A,
pressure for higher
shareholder returns, and increased exposure to interest-rate
rises due to higher
leverage across the sector as key ratings' risks.
Our full report, "Global Pharma M&A Risks Rise Amid Search for
Blockbusters", is
available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
