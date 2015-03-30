(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Home
Capital Group Inc.'s
(HCG) and subsidiary, Home Trust Company's (HTC), long-term and
short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively.
The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and Senior Debt
Today's rating affirmation reflects HCG's consistently robust
earnings
performance, solid asset quality, and sound capital base.
Ratings continue to be
constrained by the bank's geographic and earning asset
concentrations and
reliance on brokered deposits and mortgage securitizations for
funding. Fitch
views HCG as more vulnerable to a less benign Canadian housing
market than peers
due to its risk concentrations and sustained growth. While the
Canadian housing
market has remained healthy to date, there are indications the
market is
beginning to cool. High levels of consumer indebtedness and the
risk of
overvaluation in the Canadian housing market remain key macro
concerns.
HCG is primarily a residential mortgage lender with a focus on
borrowers who do
not qualify for prime mortgages offered by larger Canadian
banks. Typical
clients consist of self-employed individuals, small business
owners, individuals
with poor or limited credit histories and newly arrived
immigrants. While these
loans typically carry a higher risk of default than Canadian
Mortgage and
Housing Corporation (CMHC) conforming mortgages, credit
performance has remained
strong with provisions and net-nonperforming loans totaling only
0.07% and 0.30%
of gross loans, respectively, as of year-end 2014. Fitch views
the continued
strength in credit quality as reflective of the company's
underwriting
procedures and Canada's favorable economic environment; however,
Fitch also
notes that risks from contingent liabilities may be growing as a
result of
increases in securitized and originated for sale mortgages.
HCG's earnings continued to improve in 2014 with returns on
average assets and
shareholder's equity totalling 1.6% and 23.8%, respectively. Net
interest margin
expanded to 2.25% in 2014 from 2.17% in 2013, benefiting from
HCG's growth in
higher margin loans. While Fitch views HCG's profitability as a
relative
strength, influence of earnings performance on HCG's VR is
tempered in the
context of the bank's higher risk loans than Canadian banking
peers.
HTC's capital levels also improved since last review and
liquidity remains
sufficient. Tier 1 and total capital ratios were 18.30% and
20.94%,
respectively, for 2014, up from 16.80% and 19.69% in 2013. HCG
also maintained
sufficient levels of liquidity, ending the year with more than
$1.1 billion in
liquid assets at year-end 2014. While capital is well above the
required levels,
Fitch considers the cushion necessary given the bank's narrow
business focus and
funding structure and expects capital to continue to be managed
conservatively.
Ratings continue to be constrained by HCG's reliance on
high-cost, brokered time
deposits. These consist primarily of guaranteed investment
certificates (GICs)
maturing from 30 days to five years. The company uses time
deposits to
match-fund maturities of mortgage assets, thereby keeping
interest rate risk
well controlled. Individual accounts are generally maintained
below $100,000
(the maximum deposit insurance protection) and, thus, are viewed
by Fitch as
fairly stable as long as HCG's rates remain attractive. HTC's
cost of funding is
significantly higher than peers with interest expense totaling
2.37% of
interest-bearing liabilities in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debt and VR
Positive rating momentum is unlikely due to geographic and
product
concentration, as well as HCG's limited franchise and funding
mix. Deterioration
in the overall housing market and/or adverse credit performance
within HCG's
portfolio could result in a downgrade, particularly in the event
of a
significant decline in operating performance and/or capital
erosion.
A shift away from HCG's core expertise into higher yielding and
potentially
higher risk commercial and personal lending products could be
viewed negatively.
Moreover, excessive growth in HCG's uninsured residential
mortgage portfolio
resulting in a material shift in HCG's risk profile may
adversely affect
ratings. Rating pressure would also ensue if HCG's ability to
source
cost-effective funding is compromised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors
HCG has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. Fitch believes
that HCG is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of support
is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors
Fitch does not anticipate changes to HCG's Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given Fitch's view that HCG will remain a
non-systemically important
institution.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Home Capital Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Senior Debt affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Home Trust Company
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908
0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
