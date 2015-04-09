(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Investment-Grade Peer Unlikely
MILAN/LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Procter & Gamble's reported plan
to divest a
large chunk of its USD20bn beauty division is unlikely to
attract interest from
major competitors such as L'Oreal, Henkel, Unilever, Colgate and
Kimberly Clark
if P&G wants to offload the business in a single sale, Fitch
Ratings says in a
new report. But rivals would probably be interested in buying
individual brands.
According to media reports, P&G intends to retain several
brands, such as
Pantene, that have leading shares and positive marketing
momentum, and may
divest the remaining assets in one lot via an IPO or sale. We
estimate that the
remaining assets lined up for divestment generate about USD8bn
in revenues, and
at a conservative 15x EBITDA multiple could cost a buyer
USD13bn-15bn.
This would be a hefty price for major competitors and the USD8bn
in revenues
would be transformative for all but Unilever, which has roughly
USD52bn total
revenues (including food). The assets probably would not be
earnings accretive
as margins are lower than those of potential buyers, and
therefore would be more
likely to negatively affect the would-be buyer's existing
ratings. We therefore
do not think any major consumer industry companies have the
capacity or
willingness to engage in an acquisition of this magnitude,
particularly if it is
non-accretive.
We therefore believe that if the assets were divested as a
single block, an IPO
or a sale to a non-strategic buyer would be more likely. Unrated
Coty Inc. could
also be a potential buyer as it is focussed on growth and has
previously been
able to offer USD10.7bn for Avon Products.
We believe major rated consumer companies would be more
interested in selective
acquisition of P&G brands, and several could remain near current
ratings if they
made acquisitions with a price tag of around USD5bn. But even if
buyers were
able to pick and choose a group of brands the price is likely to
be high, and
require a meaningful level of debt financing and future cash
draws for brand
support and integration.
For a detailed analysis of the potential M&A appetite of
personal care companies
and the likely impact of a multi-billion acquisition on their
ratings, see our
report "P&G Beauty Division Divestments - Block Sale Unlikely to
Investment-Grade Peers" available at www.fitchratings.com.
