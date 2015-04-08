(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Corporate Cash
LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Gradually improving economic conditions
across much of
Europe should help strengthen cash flows and modestly reduce
leverage among the
region's corporate issuers in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. But
macro risks remain
significant and any delay in economic recovery could hit
lower-rated corporates
hard, especially as many companies have already cut costs to the
bone.
We expect the diversified manufacturing and automotive sectors
to experience the
strongest improvement in cash generation in 2015, while oil and
gas and utility
companies will face pressure from weak oil and energy prices.
Overall, we expect
higher funds from operations to lead to slight deleveraging
across EMEA
corporates and help strengthen interest and fixed-charge cover
in conjunction
with falling debt funding costs.
But the extent of the impact on credit profiles will depend on
how companies
decide to use their cash. We expect capex to remain fairly
stable in 2015, while
strategic M&A could increase further, especially as corporate
funding costs
remain historically low.
The telecom, media and technology, capital goods, building
materials and
pharmaceutical sectors could all undergo further significant
M&A. The rating
impact could be greater in some sectors than others. For
example, our negative
rating outlook on the pharma sector reflects a trend for
strategically riskier
deals and pressure for higher shareholder returns. But recent
deals in TMT have
used equity and equity-linked instruments to minimise the impact
on balance
sheets, or have included a pledge to reduce dividends to
increase the pace of
deleveraging.
The main macro risks for 2015 include slower growth and foreign
exchange
volatility in emerging markets, and the potential for prolonged
eurozone
deflation. Turkish corporates would be most at risk in an FX
stress scenario
because of their relatively high FX borrowing and lack of
hedging, but overall
we believe widespread financial distress in emerging markets
remains unlikely
thanks to an improvement in credit fundamentals over the last
decade.
Quantitative easing has reduced the risk of prolonged deflation,
but were this
to occur corporates would face a combination of weaker demand,
higher real
interest rates and rising real debt burdens.
For more details on our expectations for EMEA corporates, see
the report
"Brighter Outlook for EMEA Corporate Cash Generation" available
from
www.fitchratings.com.
