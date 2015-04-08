(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Brighter Outlook for EMEA Corporate Cash Generatihere LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Gradually improving economic conditions across much of Europe should help strengthen cash flows and modestly reduce leverage among the region's corporate issuers in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. But macro risks remain significant and any delay in economic recovery could hit lower-rated corporates hard, especially as many companies have already cut costs to the bone. We expect the diversified manufacturing and automotive sectors to experience the strongest improvement in cash generation in 2015, while oil and gas and utility companies will face pressure from weak oil and energy prices. Overall, we expect higher funds from operations to lead to slight deleveraging across EMEA corporates and help strengthen interest and fixed-charge cover in conjunction with falling debt funding costs. But the extent of the impact on credit profiles will depend on how companies decide to use their cash. We expect capex to remain fairly stable in 2015, while strategic M&A could increase further, especially as corporate funding costs remain historically low. The telecom, media and technology, capital goods, building materials and pharmaceutical sectors could all undergo further significant M&A. The rating impact could be greater in some sectors than others. For example, our negative rating outlook on the pharma sector reflects a trend for strategically riskier deals and pressure for higher shareholder returns. But recent deals in TMT have used equity and equity-linked instruments to minimise the impact on balance sheets, or have included a pledge to reduce dividends to increase the pace of deleveraging. The main macro risks for 2015 include slower growth and foreign exchange volatility in emerging markets, and the potential for prolonged eurozone deflation. Turkish corporates would be most at risk in an FX stress scenario because of their relatively high FX borrowing and lack of hedging, but overall we believe widespread financial distress in emerging markets remains unlikely thanks to an improvement in credit fundamentals over the last decade. Quantitative easing has reduced the risk of prolonged deflation, but were this to occur corporates would face a combination of weaker demand, higher real interest rates and rising real debt burdens. For more details on our expectations for EMEA corporates, see the report "Brighter Outlook for EMEA Corporate Cash Generation" available from www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Roelof Steenekamp Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1374 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Michael Dunning Head of EMEA Corporate Ratings Corporates +44 20 3530 1178 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.