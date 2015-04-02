(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Reed
Elsevier PLC's and
Reed Elsevier NV's (together, Reed) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
available below.
Reed's core business portfolio continues to perform strongly and
in line with
Fitch's expectations.
The downgrade in Reed's ratings is triggered by management's
propensity to
accept slightly higher leverage levels to fund stronger
shareholder
remuneration. Fitch expects Reed's funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net
leverage to increase to 2.8x in 2015 and grow thereafter,
remaining consistently
above the 2.5x threshold for the 'A-' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
During 2013 and 2014 Reed bought back GBP600m of shares per year
accounting for
approximately 50% of free cashflows (after dividends; before
M&A). A further
GBP500m programme has been scheduled for 2015. We expect Reed's
FFO adjusted net
leverage to increase to over 2.9x in the next two years from
2.5x at end-2014,
as cash taxes increase and the company continues with its share
buy-back
strategy and M&A programme while maintaining dividend growth and
capital
expenditure levels. The higher leverage is above the threshold
of 2.5x for an
'A-' rated company within the sector, making Reed's new rating
of 'BBB+' more
consistent with peers such as Thomson Reuters Corporation
(BBB+/Stable).
Reed has a high quality, balanced portfolio of businesses that
are competitively
well positioned and geographically diversified. The company has
effectively
transitioned away from print and advertising (accounting for 18%
and 2% of total
revenues respectively) to businesses with predominantly
subscription and
recurring transactional revenue streams. Over 50% of group
revenues are derived
from subscription-based services, which generate healthy and
visible cash flow
streams.
A significant portion of Reed's information products are
essential for the
end-users they service and have become a key part of their
workflow. This
provides Reed with a tacit form of competitive advantage, making
it difficult
for competition to either enter or take market share. Reed
continually
reinforces its position by increasing the utility of its
products through
digitalisation, increasing data sets and analytical tools.
Reed has grown underlying revenues by 3% and underlying adjusted
operating
profit by 5%-6% per annum over the last four years. Fitch
expects that Reed will
continue to grow revenue at similar rates over the next three
years. The main
drivers of growth will be emerging markets and research
productivity tools for
the scientific, technical and medical division, growing demand
for risk
analytics in the insurance sector and increasing regulation and
legislation in
the broader commercial market, which supports Reed's products in
the legal
division.
Reed's ratings encompass two key business risk factors. Firstly,
open access
publishing, which creates an alternative platform to
subscription-based pricing
for journal publishing. Secondly, rapid developments in
technology and new
business models call for significant on-going investments. Fitch
views that the
associated risks are well managed by the company and that the
changes in new
business models and technology are also points of opportunity
for the company.
- Revenues to grow by 2% to 3% per annum over the next three
years with adjusted
operating margins and free cashflow margins remaining broadly
stable at 30% and
9% respectively
- Cash tax payments to progressively increase by approximately
35% over the next
three years from GBP348m in 2014
- Reed to maintain its M&A programme within GBP350m per year
- Reed to continue its existing shareholder remuneration policy
with dividends
growing at approximately 3% per annum and a total of GBP1.3bn in
share buybacks
over a three year period
- No disruptive impact or change is assumed on the scientific,
technical and
medical journals unit from the evolution of open access
subscription models
RATING SENSITIVITIES
- FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 3.25x over a sustained
period
- A marked deterioration in Reed's operating environment
- A more conservative stance towards financial leverage and
shareholder
remuneration
- Expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage would trend to
below 2.5x on
sustained basis
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Reed has a strong liquidity position with cash and equivalents
of GBP276m at
FY14. An undrawn USD2bn credit facility, which has been extended
to July 2019,
is used to backstop GBP548m of commercial paper; short term
loans (at FY14).
Fitch expects Reed to remain free cash flow- positive under most
downturn
scenarios modelled by the agency.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Reed Elsevier PLC and Reed Elsevier NV:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Elsevier Finance SA
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC:
downgraded to
'BBB+' from 'A-'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Reed Elsevier Capital Inc.
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Reed Elsevier Inc.
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Reed Elsevier Properties SA
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Reed Elsevier (Investments) plc.
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May
2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
