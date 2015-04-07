(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TIG Finco
PLC (Towergate),
the new holding company for the Towergate Group, the following
ratings:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-', Stable Outlook
GBP75m super senior secured notes due 2020: 'BB-'/'RR1'
GBP425m senior secured notes due 2020: 'B'/'RR3'
Fitch has also downgraded Towergate Finance Plc's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'RD' (Restricted Default) from 'C', before
withdrawing the
rating. Fitch has also downgraded Towergate Finance Plc's
senior secured and
senior unsecured notes to 'RD' and withdrawn the ratings. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The downgrade to 'RD' follows the completion of a financial
restructuring under
a UK Scheme of Arrangement. The Scheme of Arrangement
constituted a distressed
debt exchange under Fitch's criteria, because investors faced a
reduction in
terms and the restructuring was conducted to avoid a traditional
payment
default.
The 'B-' IDR assigned to Towergate reflects the continued
pressure on free cash
flow generation and Fitch's expectation of limited organic
growth given the
challenging market environment. The rating further reflects the
meaningful
execution risk that still remains in completing the
transformation plan as the
company looks to integrate its new corporate structure.
Towergate is a new
company which, under the Scheme of Arrangement, continues the
business
activities previously undertaken by Towergate Finance Plc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Execution Risk of Reorganisation Remains
The transformation plan has largely been completed, with the
majority of the
associated costs already incurred. The company expects these
measures to benefit
profitability from 3Q15 onwards. Fitch believes that significant
execution risk
still remains in extracting the required operational
efficiencies to improve
profitability and reduce leverage over the next two years.
Pressure on Free Cash Flow
Cash restructuring costs continue to put pressure on Towergate's
free cash flow
(FCF) generation, although these costs are expected to reduce
from 2016 onwards,
with the completion of the transformation plan. Contributing to
a negative FCF
profile are payments Towergate might have to pay as redress, in
respect of past
advice provided by Towergate Financial on Enhanced Transfer
Values (ETV) and
Unregulated Collective Investment Schemes (UCIS). Fitch believes
that these
restructuring and compensation costs could result in Towergate's
FCF profile
remaining negative until end-2016.
Tight but Improving Liquidity Position
Fitch expects the overall liquidity position to improve, driven
by a combination
of lowered interest expense (reduced to GBP44m p.a. from
GBP94m), and declining
cash costs associated with the transformation plan. However, the
company does
not have access to many alternate sources of liquidity. The new
capital
structure does not include an RCF for additional liquidity, and
the possibility
of non-core asset sales remain limited. Towergate disposed of
Haywards Aviation
for a net consideration of GBP23m to cover short-term liquidity
needs in
December 2014, and has just completed the sale of Towergate
Financial for
GBP8.6m. Financial flexibility therefore remains constrained.
Muted Organic growth
Prevailing market conditions, combined with the disruption
caused by the
transformation plan particularly in the Towergate Insurance
Broking (TIB)
division, are expected to continue to constrain the company's
ability to grow
organically in 2015. As cost savings materialise and the
Strategic Business Unit
becomes fully operational, Fitch expects reduced operating costs
and increased
sales revenue to contribute to improved organic performance.
Weak Deleveraging Profile
Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage to remain
above 6.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage around 1.5x over the
next two years,
limiting financial flexibility. Material deleveraging is not
forecast during
this period, at least, as the challenging operating environment
in the UK
non-life insurance market is expected to prevail. Market
conditions could
therefore partially offset the deleveraging potential of the
transformation
plan.
Leading UK Non-Life Intermediary
Despite the recent financial distress and weakened operating
performance,
Towergate continues to maintain its leading position as an
independent insurance
intermediary in the UK, and remains a high-margin business. It
continues to
maintain its relationship with leading insurance providers and
has a wide
distribution platform and significant underwriting capacity in
the niche segment
of the personal and SME commercial non-life insurance market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Organic revenue remaining flat for 2015-2017
- EBITDA margin increasing to above 26.5% % from 25% in
2015-2017, driven by
organic growth and realisation of operational efficiencies
- Capex and restructuring cash outflows as per management
guidance
- FFO adjusted gross leverage increasing towards 7.5x by 2016
before easing from
2017 onwards, driven by reduced costs associated with the
transformation plan
and the running off of costs associated with UCIS/ETV
- Liquidity remaining satisfactory during 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
-FFO adjusted gross leverage below 5.5x on a sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis
-Improved cash flow generation with no sustained cash burn
forecast and
sustained positive FCF
-Sustained organic revenue growth
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions
include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 7.5x on a sustained basis,
due to a
combination of underlying market conditions and lowered earnings
arising from
the changed business structure
- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x on a sustained basis
- Structural change in the business profile resulting in
permanently lower
margins
- Lack of improvement in EBITDA margin, suggesting no efficiency
gains realised
from the transformation plan
-Sustained period of negative FCF after the end of the
transformation plan
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Towergate's new capital structure following the sanctioning of
the Scheme of
Arrangement comprises new super senior secured notes and senior
secured notes.
The super senior secured notes are parri passu with the senior
secured notes,
but rank first upon the application of proceeds upon
enforcement.
Both series are bullet maturities and long-dated, with
repayments commencing in
February 2020. Fitch expects smaller interest costs to improve
liquidity. The
non-amortising profile of both series of notes will also help
preserve cash in
the business. However, cash restructuring costs continue to
represent a material
use of cash, followed by interest on the notes and capex.
Other sources of liquidity remain limited and the new capital
structure does not
contain a RCF. There is, however, a provision for an additional
but uncommitted
GBP50m of credit facilities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
TIG Finco PLC
-Long-term IDR: assigned 'B-'/Stable
-Super senior secured notes: assigned 'BB-'/'RR1'
-Senior secured notes: assigned 'B'/'RR3'
Towergate Finance Plc
-Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'; withdrawn
-Senior secured notes: downgraded to 'RD' from 'CC'/'RR3';
withdrawn
-Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'/'RR6';
withdrawn
