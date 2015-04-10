(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Banks: Chart of the Month - April 2015 here FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) In its latest EMEA Banks Chart of the Month, Fitch Ratings compares the impact of fading state support on German and Austrian banks. Both countries are early adopters of the bail-in tool under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, but so far, only Austria has applied it as the country is toughening its approach to bank support. This increasingly exposes creditors to the Austrian banks' protracted recovery. The bail-in tool is required in all EU countries from 1 January 2016. Austria's banking sector also remains more reliant than its German counterpart on extraordinary state support, and Russia- and CEE-driven pressure on their Viability Ratings contribute to significantly wider expected downgrades of Austrian banks' senior debt ratings than German banks, when we conclude our review of evolving state support in 2Q15. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.