MILAN/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intesa
Sanpaolo's
(IntesaSP) and UniCredit's Long-term and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+'/'F2' and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
(MPS) IDRs at
'BBB'/'F3'. Fitch has also downgraded UBI Banca's (UBI) IDRs to
'BBB'/'F3' from
'BBB+'/'F2' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.
MPS's VR has
been upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'.
The Outlooks on UniCredit's and UBI's Long-term IDRs have been
revised to Stable
from Negative. The Outlook on IntesaSP's Long-term IDR is
Stable. The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR of MPS is Negative.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the four banking
groups. A full
list is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRF) - INTESASP, UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA, MPS
The affirmation of the 'BBB' SRFs reflects Fitch's assessment of
support
available from Italian authorities for the country's largest
banks given their
domestic systemic importance.
The four banks' SRs and SRFs are sensitive to Fitch's
assumptions around either
the ability or propensity of Italy to provide timely support.
Fitch has assessed
that the propensity of the Italian state to provide support is
weakening and the
ratings are therefore primarily sensitive to further progress
made in
implementing the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD)
and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks. The directive
requires 'bail in'
of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be
recapitalised with state
funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks
'resolvable' without
jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for
eurozone
policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an
overriding rating
factor, as the likelihood of banks' senior creditors receiving
full support from
the sovereign if ever required, despite their systemic
importance, will diminish
substantially, unless mitigating factors emerge.
The BRRD is being enacted into EU legislation and progress on
establishing the
SRM is being made to the point that Fitch expects to downgrade
the banks' SRs to
'5' and revise the SRFs downwards to 'No Floor' during 2Q15.
The Italian state's ability to provide timely support to the
banks is dependent
upon its creditworthiness, reflected in its Long-term IDR of
'BBB+'/Stable. A
downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would reflect a weakened
ability of the
state to provide support and therefore likely result in the
downward revision of
the large Italian banks' SRFs.
MPS
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
MPS's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by their SR and
SRF and therefore
consider Fitch's assessment of the high likelihood of support
being made
available to MPS from the Italian authorities in case of need.
They reflect
MPS's domestic systemic importance.
As the IDRs are driven by the bank's SR and SRF, they are
predominantly
sensitive to the same considerations. The Negative Outlook on
the Long-term IDR
therefore reflects Fitch's view of reducing likelihood support
from the
sovereign. We expect to revise MPS's SRF in 2Q15, at which point
its Long- and
Short-term IDRs and senior debt ratings would likely be
downgraded to the level
of its VR. The IDRs will also factor in Fitch's assessment of
the level of
protection offered to MPS's senior creditors by outstanding loss
absorbing
junior instruments and will also consider the bank's plans to
raise junior debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of MPS's VR reflects the significant capital raised
by the bank in
2014 and about to be raised in 2015 and the progress it has made
in improving
its pre-impairment operating profitability. Nonetheless, MPS's
asset quality
remains weak, a factor which Fitch considers to be of higher
importance in its
assessment of the bank's VR
Impaired loans accounted for approximately 30% of gross loans at
end-2014 and
place significant pressure on both the bank's profitability and
capitalisation.
Fitch expects MPS's asset quality to continue to deteriorate,
albeit at a
reduced pace, and that additional loan impairment charges (LICs)
will have to be
made as loans season. The bank reported a EUR5.3bn net loss in
2014 after LICs
of EUR8.3bn, nearly 6.5x its pre-impairment operating profit.
Fitch acknowledges
that a large part (EUR6bn) of the LICs reported in 2014 is
non-recurring as they
reflect the adjustments required by the European regulator.
However, Fitch believes that it will be challenging for MPS to
return to
operating profitability unless management undertakes significant
actions to
reduce the stock of impaired loans through sales, which in the
absence of a
meaningful secondary market for doubtful loans disposals are
likely to be
undertaken below book value, and reduce LICs. We believe
therefore that overall
performance will remain structurally weak in the medium term.
Capitalisation also remains a relative weakness despite the
EUR5bn capital
increase received in July 2014 and the additional EUR3bn
received in 2Q15. Fitch
does not consider these amounts sufficient to stabilise MPS's
financial
condition, particularly if asset quality continues to
deteriorate. At end-2014,
unreserved impaired loans accounted for a very high 250% of
Fitch core capital
(FCC; on a proforma basis including the EUR3bn capital
increase), which in our
opinion represents a key vulnerability and a limiting factor to
any meaningful
turnaround of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR would be downgraded if further losses eroded capital
materially,
indicating the bank's non-viability despite the significant
capital injections
received in 2014 and 2015.
An upgrade of MPS's VR would require a material improvement in
asset quality and
a sustainable turnaround in profitability.
IntesaSP
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
IntesaSP's IDRs are driven by its VR. The ratings reflect its
robust
capitalisation and low leverage, which are key factors in
assessing is
standalone creditworthiness. They also consider its solid
funding profile and
recovering operating performance.
In reaching its assessment of IntesaSP's VR, Fitch has also
considered
IntesaSP's relatively weak asset quality, which reflects the
strong recession in
Italy since 2011 given IntesaSP's domestic focus.
At end-2014, the bank reported a phased-in CET1 ratio of 13.6%
which compares
well with domestic and international peers. The bank's
regulatory leverage ratio
of above 7% is robust and among the highest reported by
international peers in
the same rating category.
However, the bank's capital remains exposed to movements in
asset prices as a
result of the relatively high ratio of unreserved impaired loans
to CET1 (70% at
end-2014). We do not expect this figure to substantially
diminish during 2015,
despite the group's dedicated strategy and organisation in the
management of
impaired loans.
The bank's funding is resilient and adequately diversified. It
remains supported
by IntesaSP's capability to retain depositors through its large
domestic
franchise and to access the international wholesale markets for
various debt
classes and maturities. Central bank funding utilisation, mainly
in the form of
T-LTRO amounts to 2%-3% of total assets, which is below the
average of its
domestic peers. Liquidity is also sound and regulatory ratios
consistently above
the minimum.
IntesaSP's profitability recovered in 2014 supported by a
resilient net interest
income, the double digit growth of recurrent commission income
and strict
control over operating costs. Fitch expects the group's
pre-impairment
profitability to remain among the strongest domestically, while
reduced pressure
from loan impairment charges should further support bottom-line
profitability in
the coming quarters. Fitch believes that IntesaSP's ability to
adapt its
strategic objectives to the structural changes that took place
during the last
economic cycle in the domestic operating environment is above
average and its
execution capability contributed to the recovery of the group's
profitability.
Gross impaired loans at over 16% of gross loans at end-2014 are
high by
international standards and Fitch does not expect them to
decrease materially in
the coming quarters, although the group's recently strengthened
focus on the
management of non-core assets should bring some benefits. Loan
loss reserves at
above 55% are high among Italian peers and are complemented by
adequate
collateral, primarily in the form of real estate.
The rating of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Societe Europeenne de Banque SA and
Intesa Funding LLC is
equalised with that of the parent since it is unconditionally
and irrevocably
guaranteed by IntesaSP and is sensitive to the same
considerations as the senior
unsecured debt issued by the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
IntesaSP's IDR is sensitive to movements in its VR. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectations that profitability will continue to recover
supported by
revenue diversification and rigid costs control protecting the
bank's robust
capital position
Fitch considers IntesaSP's credit profile to be closely linked
to the
sovereign's as the bulk of the group's operations are located in
Italy. IntesaSP
would therefore be sensitive to a downgrade of the sovereign
rating, which would
result in a downgrade of the bank's VR and Long-term IDR. Any
currently
unexpected material erosion of the bank's capitalisation or
deterioration in
liquidity could also result in a downgrade of IntesaSP's VR.
An upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR would likely but not
automatically trigger
an upgrade of IntesaSP's VR and Long-term IDR. However, this
would also require
a marked reduction of the stock of impaired loans and of the
group's
capital-at-risk from the unreserved portion of this stock.
UBI
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
UBI's IDRs are based on its VR. The downgrade of UBI's VR and
IDRs reflects the
bank's deteriorated asset quality with a level of net impaired
loans that by
end-2014 had increased to a high 90% of FCC. UBI's ratings
continue to reflect
its sound capitalisation, stable funding and liquidity, low risk
appetite and
sound franchise. The ratings also take into consideration the
recovery in its
operating profitability.
UBI's FCC ratio of 13.5% at end-2014, its estimated FLB3 ratio
of above 11.5%
and its leverage ratio indicate a comfortable capital position.
However, UBI's impaired loans have materially risen during the
domestic
recession. Gross impaired loans reached a high 13% of gross
loans at end-2014.
This figure is better than average in Italy, reflecting its
operations in
wealthy northern Italy and its adequate underwriting policies,
but is weak when
compared internationally. The reserve coverage of impaired loans
takes into
consideration the high proportion of collateral backing its
loans, which
predominantly consist of long-term loans, backed by real estate,
written at low
loan-to-values. Furthermore, the bank has a more active
write-off practice than
generally seen in Italy. Fitch views positively the adequacy of
UBI's coverage
levels from the outcome of the ECB transparency exercise in
2014, which required
limited additional provisioning compared with its domestic
peers.
UBI's pre-impairment operating profitability shows some
improvement but its
ability to generate earnings is weaker than its higher rated
domestic peers with
a wider domestic and international franchise. Fitch expects some
moderate
reduction in LICs in 2015, which should support some improvement
in operating
profitability together with the prospects of lower costs and
stronger net
interest income from reduced funding costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
The bank's ratings could come under pressure if capital was
eroded by material
losses or acquisitions, events that are currently not factored
into the ratings.
Continued material asset quality deterioration, or weaker
funding or liquidity
profiles would also lead to a downgrade.
The rating of the senior debt issued by UBI's funding vehicle in
Luxembourg, UBI
Banca International SA is equalised with the parent since it is
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by UBI and is sensitive to the same
considerations as
the senior unsecured debt issued by the parent.
UniCredit
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UniCredit's IDRs are based on its VR and are underpinned by its
broad
international franchise, diversified funding profile low risk
appetite and
acceptable capitalisation. The VR also reflects its portfolio of
impaired
exposures, largely generated by its Italian corporate exposures,
which will
remain a drag on the bank's profitability and risk profile
unless more material
disposals take place.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects
improvements in its
overall operating performance throughout 2014 and 2015, aided by
its reduced
risks, and more focused strategy in managing its large portfolio
of impaired and
non-core exposures. Operating revenues generated by UniCredit's
Italian
franchise improved over 2014, and LICs reduced after the
significant impairments
reported in 2014 and strengthened coverage ratios. Fitch
believes that the
improvements in the group's operating profitability are
sustainable and expects
further strengthening.
The group is exposed to developing countries where the operating
environment has
deteriorated materially over the past 12 months, Russia in
particular, or where
political risk is higher than in its western European markets.
However, the
balance of risks is adequately diversified, managed and
controlled. A reduced
contribution to operating profitability from some of its
developing markets in
view of the changed operating environment is a possibility but
this should be
compensated by further improvements in its Italian home market.
The rating of the senior debt issued by UniCredit's funding
vehicles, UniCredit
Bank (Ireland) plc, and UniCredit International Bank Luxembourg
SA is equalised
with those of the parent since it is unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by UniCredit and is sensitive to the same considerations as the
senior unsecured
debt issued by the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Unicredit's IDRs and VR are sensitive to developments in its
profitability and
asset quality.
UniCredit's IDRs and VR are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions
regarding the risk
profile and profitability of its significant foreign operations,
which to date
have been supportive of the ratings given the weak operating
environment in
Italy. These foreign subsidiaries have shown significant
dividend payment
potential and sound internal capital generation.
Progress towards banking union in the eurozone, ensuring
improved capital and
funding fungibility, is supportive of UniCredit's VR.
As a result of its international diversification, UniCredit's
risk profile is
somewhat less correlated with the sovereign's risk profile than
its domestic
peers. Depending on the interplay between domestic performance
and benefits from
its international presence, UniCredit could potentially be rated
one notch above
Italy's sovereign as its Italian operations improve and legacy
impaired assets
are reduced. Conversely, should the risk profile and
profitability of the
group's large activities in Germany (UniCredit Bank AG, which
consolidates much
of UniCredit's corporate and investment banking,
A+/Negative/a-), Austria and
CEE (UniCredit Bank Austria AG, which consolidates UniCredit's
CEE activities
except Poland; A/Negative/bbb+) and Poland (Bank Pekao SA;
A-/Stable/a-)
structurally worsen, this could be negative for UniCredit's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES (ALL BANKS)
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
are all notched
down from their VRs, or from the VR of their parent if the
issuer has no VR, in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs,
which drive the ratings.
The ratings of MPS's Lower Tier 2 and Upper Tier 2 debt have
been upgraded in
line with the bank's VR, reflecting a reduced, but still high
risk of
non-performance. The ratings of its Tier 1 instruments and
preferred securities
have been affirmed at 'C' to reflect their non-performance and
Fitch's
expectation that the securities are unlikely to resume coupon
payments in the
near future, at least until the bank utilises state aid and
reports net losses
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR STATE GUARANTEED
DEBT
The Long-term rating of MPS's state guaranteed debt is based on
Italy's direct,
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which
covers payments of
both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the
Ministry of
Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201,
subsequently
converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honor
the guarantee
provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The
state guarantee
ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed
senior
obligations. As a result, the notes' Long-term ratings are in
line with Italy's
'BBB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating.
The notes' Long-term ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's
Long-term IDR.
Any downgrade or upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR would be
reflected by the
notes' Long-term ratings.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
IntesaSP's Italian subsidiaries' ratings, Banca IMI and Cassa di
Risparmio di
Firenze, reflect Fitch's view of the core function of these
subsidiaries in the
group. As their ratings are based on their parent's Long-term
IDR, they are
sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide
support, which Fitch
does not expect, and to changes in the parent's Long-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
MPS:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'CCC' from 'CC'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'CC' from 'C'
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed debt (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+'
IntesaSP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): Long-term
rating affirmed at
'BBB+'; Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB'
Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2'
Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc (no issuer ratings assigned):
Commercial Paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Societe Europeenne de Banque SA (no issuer ratings assigned):
Commercial Paper and Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Funding LLC (no issuer ratings assigned):
US Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
UBI:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
VR: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): downgraded to
'BBB/F3' from 'BBB+/F2'
UBI Banca International S.A. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: downgraded
to 'F3' from 'F2'
UniCredit S.p.A.:
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB'
Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
UniCredit Bank (Ireland) p.l.c. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2
UniCredit International Bank (Luxembourg) S.A. (no issuer
ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
