(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab
Tunisian Bank's
(ATB) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB'
and 'BB+' respectively. The Outlook on ATB's Long-term foreign
currency IDR has
been revised to Stable from Negative. The Outlook on ATB's
long-term local
currency IDR remains Negative.
The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
Tunisia's long-term
foreign currency IDRs to Stable from Negative (See "Fitch
affirms Tunisia at
'BB-'; Outlook Revised to Stable", dated 27 March 2015 at
fitchratings.com).
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
ATB's IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings and senior debt
rating are driven
by the moderate probability of support it could expect to
receive, if required,
from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, Arab Bank Plc (AB, rated
BBB-/Negative).
This is because ATB is strategically important to AB as the
latter remains
committed to the development of retail banking in Tunisia, in
line with AB's
strategy in the Middle East/North African region. ATB is fairly
well integrated
with AB, which defines the subsidiary's strategy, oversees its
credit, market
and liquidity risks and provides ATB with its expertise in risk
management.
ATB's assets and operating profit contributed 6% and 4%
respectively to AB's in
2013.
ATB's Long-term foreign currency IDR is capped by Tunisia's
Country Ceiling of
'BB' due to convertibility and transfer risks. ATB's Long-term
local currency
IDR is not constrained by Tunisia's Country Ceiling, and as a
result is a notch
higher than the Long-term foreign currency IDR. Nevertheless, in
line with
Fitch's criteria, the agency assumes significant correlation
between the risk of
foreign currency and local currency restrictions being imposed
in a particular
country, and therefore will rarely assign a Long-term local
currency IDR more
than one notch above the Long-term foreign currency IDR.
The Stable Outlook on ATB's Long-term foreign currency IDR
mirrors that on
Tunisia. The Negative Outlooks on ATB's Long-term local currency
IDR and
National Long-term Rating mirror that on AB's Long-term foreign
currency IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
ATB's IDRs, National ratings, Support Rating and senior debt
rating are
sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions of AB's capacity and
willingness to
support the bank.
ATB's Long-term foreign currency IDR would be sensitive to a
two-notch downgrade
of AB's Long-term foreign currency IDR, due to Tunisia's Country
Ceiling
currently acting as a cap. Its Long-term local currency IDR and
National
Long-term Rating are sensitive to a one-notch downgrade of AB's
Long-term
foreign currency IDR. The Support Rating would be sensitive to a
downgrade of
AB's Long-term foreign currency IDR by more than two notches.
ATB's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also be sensitive to
any downward
revision of Tunisia's Country Ceiling, which is strongly
correlated with
sovereign risk. ATB's Long-term foreign currency IDR will be
positively impacted
by any upward revision of Tunisia's Country Ceiling. An upgrade
of the Long-term
local currency IDR and National Long-term Rating is contingent
on an upgrade of
AB's Long-term foreign currency IDR and an upward revision of
Tunisia's Country
Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Tunisian Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook
Negative
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3',
Viability Rating: Unaffected at 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)', Outlook
Negative
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
