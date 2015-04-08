(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Discover
Financial
Services (DFS) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
and short-term
IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings is detailed
at the end of this release.
DFS's rating review was conducted as part of Fitch's periodic
peer review of
U.S. consumer finance companies. For a summary of the outcomes
and drivers of
this peer review please see the release entitled 'Fitch Affirms
Five U.S.
Consumer Finance Companies Following Peer Review' dated April 8,
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Senior Unsecured Debt, Subordinated
Debt, Preferred
Stock, Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors, Viability Ratings
(VRs), Deposits
The rating affirmations and Stable Outlook reflect DFS's strong
franchise and
leading payments network, peer-superior credit performance,
strong and
consistent financial performance over time, diverse funding
base, ample
liquidity, strong risk-adjusted capitalization, robust corporate
governance and
risk frameworks, and seasoned management team.
Rating constraints include DFS's concentrated and cyclical
business model,
potential funding sensitivity associated with wholesale and
internet deposit
funding sources, the likelihood of asset quality reversion from
current levels,
and continued elevated regulatory, legislative and litigation
risk. Furthermore,
ratings remain constrained by DFS's weaker relative market
position within the
payments industry, as evidenced by its smaller market share
compared to peers
(e.g. Visa, MasterCard and American Express).
Fitch views Discover's ability to generate strong and consistent
operating
performance over time as a ratings strength. While net income
declined to $2.3
billion in 2014, down 6% from the prior year period, the results
were impacted
by a number of non-recurring items in fourth-quarter 2014
(4Q'14) including a
$178 million one-time charge related to the elimination of the
credit card
rewards forfeiture reserve, a $27 million goodwill impairment
related to
Discover Home Loans, and a $21 million fair value adjustment
related to moving
Diners Club Italy to held-for-sale. The $27 million goodwill
impairment charge
related to its Discover Home Loans business was primarily driven
by the
company's lack of progress in replacing lost mortgage refinance
loan volume with
new purchase volume. Discover continues to evaluate its home
loans strategy and
the future of this business remains uncertain. Excluding these
items, Fitch
estimates that full-year 2014 net income was flat year-over-year
at $2.4 billion
despite a 33% year-over-year increase in provision expense.
Fitch expects operating performance to remain strong in 2015.
That said,
financial performance will face downward pressure from a number
of factors
including increased competition, normalizing credit performance
and heightened
legal and compliance expenses. Fitch expects Discover's revenue
margin to
decline modestly in 2015 driven by some modest net interest
margin compression
due in part to normalizing credit performance and run-off of
higher-priced
loans. Additionally, operating performance will face downward
pressure from
lower fee-based product revenue, in particular protection
products revenue, and
higher rewards expenses.
Credit performance is expected to remain strong in 2015 although
charge-offs and
delinquencies will likely start to normalize. Fitch expects
provision expenses
to increase further in 2015 driven primarily by portfolio
seasoning and growth,
as well as some modest deterioration in credit metrics. Credit
card net
charge-offs increased 6 basis points (bps) to 2.27% in 2014 and
remained well
below other top credit card issuers and the industry average.
Reserve coverage
for credit card loans remained strong at 2.63% of loans and 152%
of loans 30+
past due at Dec. 31, 2014.
Discover is well positioned for a potential increase in interest
rates. At Dec.
31, 2014, assuming an immediate 100bps increase in interest
rates, DFS estimates
that net interest income over the following 12-month period
would increase by
approximately $167 million, or 2%.
Discover remains well capitalized. The Tier I common (T1C) ratio
declined 20bps
year-over-year to 14.1% in 2014 and the tangible common equity /
tangible asset
ratio declined 10bps to 12.3% in 2014. Both metrics compare
favorably to peer
banks. Additionally, DFS performed very well relative to peers
in the Federal
Reserve's most recent Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review
(CCAR). As part
of this review, DFS received a non-objection related to its
capital plan. Fitch
expects Discover's T1C ratio to gradually decline over time
before normalizing
at a level in the low double digits. In this scenario, Fitch
believes Discover
would be adequately capitalized relative to existing ratings.
Discover maintains adequate liquidity with strong risk
oversight. At Dec. 31,
2014, Discover's liquidity portfolio amounted to $10.8 billion
(or 13% of
tangible assets), and excluding deposits, the company does not
have any
contractual unsecured debt maturities until 2017. Fitch views
Discover's
liquidity position as strong and, when combined with future
asset repayments,
provides adequate sources to fund growth and meet its upcoming
debt obligations.
The ratings for DFS and Discover Bank are equalized, which
reflects Fitch's view
that Discover Bank is core and integral to DFS's business
strategy and
operations. Fitch believes DFS would fully support Discover Bank
in the event of
need.
The senior unsecured debt ratings are equalized with each
entity's IDR. The
equalization reflects the availability of meaningful
unencumbered assets, which
Fitch believes enhances DFS's financial flexibility.
DFS's subordinated debt rating is one notch below the entity's
VR of 'bbb+' in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile. The
subordinated note
rating includes one notch for loss severity given the
subordination of these
securities in the capital structure, and zero notches for
non-performance given
contractual limitations on interest payment deferrals and no
mandatory trigger
events which could adversely impact performance.
DFS's preferred stock ratings are five notches below the DFS's
VR of 'bbb+' in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile. The
preferred stock
ratings include two notches for loss severity given these
securities' deep
subordination in the capital structure, and three notches for
non-performance
given that the coupons of these securities are non-cumulative
and fully
discretionary.
Discover Bank's uninsured deposit ratings of 'A-/F2' are one
notch higher than
their respective IDRs because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit
from depositor
preference in the U.S. Fitch believes this preference in the
U.S. gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
The Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' reflect Fitch's view that
external support
cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that there is no reasonable assumption that
sovereign support will
be forthcoming to DFS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Unsecured Debt, Subordinated
Debt, Preferred
Shares, Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors, VRs, Deposits
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that positive rating
momentum is
relatively limited over the outlook horizon. Longer term, rating
momentum could
be driven by consistent market share gains in card-based
payments, increased
revenue diversity, and strong credit performance in non-card
loan categories.
Other factors that could support positive rating actions include
further clarity
on regulatory and legislative issues (particularly as it relates
to the student
loan sector) and enhanced funding flexibility. In particular,
the durability of
DFS's internet-based deposit platform in a rising rate
environment will be a key
determinant in evaluating the strength of the company's funding
profile.
Negative rating action could be driven by a decline in earnings
performance,
resulting from a decrease in market share or an inability to
contain costs, a
weakening liquidity profile, significant reductions in
capitalization, and/or
potential new and more onerous rules and regulations. Negative
rating momentum
could also be driven by an inability of DFS to maintain its
competitive position
and earnings prospects in an increasingly digitized payment
landscape.
The senior unsecured debt ratings are primarily sensitive to
changes in the
long-term IDRs of DFS and Discover Bank.
The subordinated debt ratings are directly linked to Discover
Bank's VR and
would move in tandem with any changes in the VR.
The preferred stock ratings are directly linked to DFS's VR and
would move in
tandem with any changes in DFS's credit profile.
Discover Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch
higher than the
IDR. The deposit ratings are primarily sensitive to any change
in DFS's long-
and short-term IDRs.
DFS's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumptions as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Discover Financial Services
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+';
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
-- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
-- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+';
-- Preferred stock affirmed at 'BB-';
-- Support affirmed at '5';
-- Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Discover Bank
-- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+';
-- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
-- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
-- Short-term Deposits affirmed at 'F2';
-- Long-term Deposits affirmed at'A-';
-- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+';
-- Subordinated Debt affirmed at 'BBB';
-- Support affirmed at '5';
-- Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
