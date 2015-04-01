(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed Abanca
Corporacion Bancaria, S.A.'s (Abanca) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB+' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The agency has also upgraded
Abanca's Viability
rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bb-', mainly reflecting improvements
in asset quality
and capital. The Outlook on its Long-term IDR has been revised
to Stable from
Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
Abanca's IDRs are now driven by its VR and reflect the bank's
still weak asset
quality, despite the improvement shown in 2014, modest
underlying profitability
and still high unreserved impaired assets to capital. Its
ratings also consider
the bank's adequate funding and liquidity profile. The revision
in Outlook
reflects a stabilisation of the bank's credit profile following
the improvements
in its asset quality and capital.
The bank's non-performing loans (NPL) ratio improved to 13.5% at
end-2014 from
18.2% at end-2013, due to recoveries, write-offs, and sale of
impaired loans.
Around 30% of the ratio corresponds to restructured loans that
are performing
but were restructured in the past, and carry loan impairment
reserves. However,
Fitch believes this ratio is still high despite the bank having
transferred most
of its real-estate assets to the Spanish bad bank (SAREB).
Abanca's coverage
ratio was reasonable at 53.5% at end-2014, supporting further
recoveries.
Abanca's reported net income in 2014 of almost EUR1.2bn was
supported by capital
gains from the sale of its sovereign debt portfolio, and the
activation of
deferred tax assets (DTAs). This was due to a change in the
initial
restructuring terms agreed with the European Commission, and
subsequent review
of its strategic plan. Fitch views Abanca's underlying
profitability as still
modest, despite being supported by lower costs and falling
impairment charges.
Abanca's exposure to unreserved problem assets measured against
Fitch core
capital improved on the back of better asset quality. The bank's
Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio remained above 11% and its regulatory common
equity Tier 1
capital improved to 15.2% on a phased-in basis and to 14.3% on a
fully-loaded
basis. In the short- to medium-term, Abanca's internal capital
generation could
be affected by compulsory deferred payments shareholders have to
make to the
Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) relating to the 2013
purchase of
Abanca from the Spanish government.
Abanca's funding profile is adequate, with its loans-to-deposits
ratio improving
to 102% at end-2014 from 116% at end-2013. The bank finances its
large portfolio
of debt securities with wholesale funding. However, these are
largely
ECB-eligible funds. Its unencumbered ECB-eligible assets
represented around 15%
of total assets at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
Following the upgrade of Abanca's VR, upside rating potential is
currently
limited but could in the medium-term arise from further
improvement in asset
quality indicators together with strengthening underlying
profitability. These
will ultimately support the bank's capital, either through
internal capital
generation or decreasing exposure to unreserved problematic
assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Abanca's Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflects Fitch's expectation
that there is a
moderate likelihood of state support for the bank, if required.
This is due to
its regional systemic importance to Spain, particularly in the
region of
Galicia, with a market share of 41% of deposits and 30% of loans
at end-2014.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Abanca's SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's
assumptions around
Spain's ability and propensity to provide support to banks. Of
these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in the implementation
of the BRRD and
SRM, which is likely to trigger a downgrade of the SR to '5' and
a revision of
the SRF to 'No Floor' by end-1H15.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook changed to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
