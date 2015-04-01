(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded National
Bank of Greece
S.A.'s (NBG), Piraeus Bank, S.A.'s (Piraeus), Eurobank Ergasias
S.A.'s
(Eurobank) and Alpha Bank AE's (Alpha) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
'CCC' from 'B-' and Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'ccc' from 'b-'.
At the same
time, the four banks' ratings have been removed from Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Greece's sovereign
rating on 27 March
2015 (see 'Fitch Downgrades Greece's IDRs to 'CCC'' at
www.fitchratings.com) and
reflect Greece's weaker economic prospects, which put the banks'
asset quality
and solvency at further material risk. The downgrades also
reflect pressures on
funding and liquidity as we expect deposit outflows at best to
continue until a
compromise deal between Greece and its creditors is reached.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VRS
The banks' Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by
their standalone
credit fundamentals, as expressed by their VRs.
The 'ccc' VRs reflect Fitch's view that failure risk at these
banks is a real
possibility given funding, liquidity and solvency pressures in
the context of
the exceptionally challenging domestic operating environment,
with potential
further deterioration in loan quality, as well as direct
exposure to the
weakened Greek sovereign.
The deterioration in operating conditions increases the risk to
Greek banks'
already weak funding and liquidity due to continued deposit
outflows, whilst
repo markets remain closed. The system has lost EUR24bn of
domestic private
sector deposits since November 2014, or 15% of the total, in
line with our
expectations. As a result, central bank funding increased to
EUR104bn at
end-February 2015 (26% of system assets), of which 63% is from
the Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA). Remaining ELA collateral buffers
(around 35% of
system domestic private sector deposits) seem sufficient to face
additional
deposit outflows, but will come under more pressure as loan
quality
deteriorates. Moreover, ELA is only available temporarily for
solvent banks and
its capacity is subject to approval by the ECB. This makes the
funding and
liquidity of Greek banks extremely sensitive to any changes in
the ECB's
supervisory arm's opinion of the banks' solvency.
The banks' senior debt ratings are in line with their IDRs,
based on Recovery
Ratings of 'RR4', reflecting Fitch's assumptions that recoveries
would remain at
average levels in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VRS
Greek banks' Long-term IDRs are sensitive to changes in the
factors affecting
their VRs. The VRs would be downgraded if sovereign risk
increases. They would
also be downgraded if the ECB's view of their solvency changed
or if the ECB
otherwise decided not to permit an ELA extension, which would
likely trigger
bank default. We assume that failure of the sovereign to reach a
compromise deal
with its creditors will have further negative implications for
the banks'
solvency, funding and liquidity. The latter would be likely to
include
protracted and potentially heightened deposit outflows that
could ultimately
lead to restrictions on the banking sector to reduce liquidity
strains,
especially if ELA funding is restricted.
The ratings and Recovery Ratings of senior debt issued by the
banks and/or their
issuing vehicles are primarily sensitive to encumbered asset
levels, collateral
constraints and/or Fitch's assumptions of recovery prospects,
which may be
affected by depositor preference amid the implementation of the
Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings of '5' and SRFs of 'No Floor' reflect
our expectation
that while future support from the state is possible, it cannot
be relied upon
given the limited resources at Greece's disposal.
In Fitch's opinion, Greek banks' SRs and SRFs are unlikely to be
revised upwards
given the limited ability of the Greek authorities to provide
support. In
addition, Fitch believes there is intent to reduce the
propensity of state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as evidenced by a
series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives, including the
BRRD and the
Single Resolution Mechanism.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The banks' subordinated debt is notched twice from their VRs due
to weak
recovery prospects, as reflected by the affirmation of the 'RR6'
Recovery
Rating. Following the VR downgrades, subordinated debt ratings
have been
downgraded to 'C'. Subordinated debt ratings could be upgraded
if the banks' VRs
are upgraded.
Hybrid capital, which is currently not performing, has been
affirmed at
'C'/'RR6' and even if it returns to performing status, economic
losses are
likely to be severe, which makes a rating change unlikely even
if the VR is
upgraded.
Recovery Ratings are sensitive to valuation and availability of
free assets and
the breakdown between unsecured and secured liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT
The long-term state-guaranteed debt of NBG and Eurobank has been
downgraded to
'CCC', in line with Greece's Long-term IDR. State-guaranteed
debt issues are
senior unsecured instruments that bear the full guarantee of
Greece.
Consequently, their ratings are the highest of the issuer's
Long-term IDR and
Greece's Long-term foreign currency IDR. These banks'
state-guaranteed debt
ratings are sensitive to any changes to Greece's sovereign
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBG:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: downgraded to 'CCC'/'RR4' from 'B-'/'RR4'; removed
from RWN
Short-term senior notes: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed
from RWN
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'
NBG Finance plc:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to
'CCC'/'RR4' from
'B-'/'RR4'; removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'; removed
from RWN
Piraeus Bank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to
'CCC'/'RR4' from
'B-'/'RR4'; removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'; removed
from RWN
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN
Piraeus Group Finance PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to
'CCC'/'RR4' from
'B-'/'RR4'; removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'; removed
from RWN
Alpha Bank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to
'CCC'/'RR4' from
'B-'/'RR4'; removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'; removed
from RWN
Market-linked senior notes: downgraded to 'CCCemr'/'RR4' from
'B-emr'/'RR4';
removed from RWN
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
Alpha Credit Group PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to
'CCC'/'RR4' from
'B-'/'RR4'; removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'; removed
from RWN
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6';
removed from RWN
Eurobank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes: downgraded to 'CCC'/'RR4' from 'B-'/'RR4'; removed
from RWN
Short-term senior notes: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed
from RWN
Market-linked senior notes: downgraded to 'CCCemr'/'RR4' from
'B-emr'/'RR4';
removed from RWN
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; removed from RWN
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6';
removed from RWN
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
Long-term state-guaranteed debt: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
ERB Hellas PLC:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to
'CCC'/'RR4' from
'B-'/'RR4'; removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'; removed
from RWN
Long-term state-guaranteed debt: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to
'CCC'/'RR4' from
'B-'/'RR4'; removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'C' from
'B'; removed
from RWN
Long-term state-guaranteed debt: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'
Short-term state-guaranteed debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
