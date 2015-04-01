(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB-'Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Brinker International, Inc. (Brinker;
NYSE: EAT). Fitch
has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the company's new $750
million revolving
credit facility. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings is at the
end of this release.
At Dec. 24, 2014, Brinker had $929 million of total debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Relatively Stable Credit Statistics
For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 24, 2014, total
adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR (defined as total debt plus 8x gross
rent-to-operating
EBITDA plus gross rents) was 3.1x. LTM operating
EBITDAR-to-gross interest
expense plus rent and free cash flow (FCF; defined as cash flow
from operations
less capex and dividends) were 4.1x and $137 million,
respectively.
Fitch projects that total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR
will be 3.2x and
3.3x, respectively, for the June fiscal 2015 and 2016 year and
that operating
EBITDAR-to-gross interest expense plus rent will be roughly 4x.
Fitch also
estimates that annual FCF will approximate $125 million in
fiscal 2015,
potentially increasing to over $150 million in 2016 due to lower
remodeling
capex.
Modestly Aggressive Financial Strategy
Brinker's cash flow priorities are to reinvest in its business,
maintain at
least $50 million of cash, and return cash to shareholders.
Capex has averaged
4.8% of sales over the past three years, versus 2%-2.5%
previously, as a result
of remodeling. During the same time period, dividends have been
in line with
Brinker's targeted 40% dividend-to-earnings per share payout,
and yearly share
buybacks net of proceeds from the exercising of stock options
have averaged
about $280 million.
Brinker's dividend payout-to-earnings ratio is near the middle
of the range for
restaurant peers. However, the use of incremental debt in
addition to FCF to
fund share repurchases is modestly aggressive. In early fiscal
2015, the
company's Board of Directors raised its quarterly dividend 17%
to $0.28/share,
after increasing it 20% in the prior year, and upped its share
repurchase
authorization by $350 million. Fitch would expect Brinker to
take a more
conservative stance towards share buybacks if operating
performance weakens.
Brand Relevance and Market Share at Chili's
Chili's Bar & Grill (Chili's), a leader in U.S. casual dining
with about $4.9
billion of system-wide sales, makes up the bulk of Brinker's
operations.
Consequently, the ability of the brand to stay relevant and
maintain market
share in a highly competitive industry is key. At Dec. 24, 2014,
Brinker
operated or franchised 1,634 units, of which 1,585 were Chili's
and 49
Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants. Approximately 20% or 319 of
Brinker's
restaurants were in foreign markets, up from 14% at the end of
fiscal 2010.
Foreign currency translation has not had a material impact on
Brinker's
earnings.
Comparable restaurant sales at Chili's have been positive for
five consecutive
quarters with traffic trends at company-owned units showing
consistent
improvement and being positive for two straight quarters. During
the 26-week
period ended Dec. 24, 2014, comparable sales at company-owned
Chili's increased
3.3% due to 1.8% pricing, 1% traffic, and 0.5% mix shift.
Comparable sales at
franchised Chili's rose 2.1%, due to a 3.3% increase at domestic
locations and
negative 0.6% comparable sales for international units.
According to Brinker, Chili's is in its fourth consecutive year
of outperforming
casual dining peers. Fitch believes higher-quality food with
fresh ingredients,
effective marketing, on-going variety on its 2-for-$20 value
offering, and the
rollout of interactive tabletop devices are helping Chili's to
stay relevant and
drive traffic. Chili's Fresh Mex platform and Craft Burgers are
examples of high
quality food with fresh ingredients. The upcoming launch of a
loyalty program at
Chili's could help further improve traffic.
Fitch is concerned that traffic for the U.S. casual dining
segment has been in a
secular decline but notes that traffic was positive during two
of the last three
months. Fitch attributes the recent improvement in part to
easier comparisons
caused by severe winter weather but believes trends could be
sustained over the
near- to intermediate-term due to higher real disposable income
resulting from
increasing hourly wages and lower gas prices.
Achievable Revenue and Margin Goals
Fitch views Brinker's long-term goal of 3%-5% revenue, inclusive
of 2%-3%
comparable restaurant sales growth, and about 2% new unit growth
as achievable.
Management's 1%-2% comparable sales guidance for 2015 appears
cautious given the
first-half performance discussed above. Fitch's base case
projections for 2015
and 2016 assume comparable sales at the high end of Brinker's
long-term goal.
This sales assumption is supported by Fitch's belief that
pricing will be in
line with Brinker's historical 1%-1.5% range, mix will be a
modest benefit, and
that traffic will improve in U.S. casual dining as mentioned
above.
Expansion is expected to be mainly overseas and via franchisees
and joint
ventures. At Dec. 24, 2014, 54% of Brinker's units were
company-operated and 46%
were franchised. Six franchisees operate approximately 80% of
Chili's domestic
franchise units. Brinker's international franchise system is
more diverse.
Brinker is on track to achieve its 2010 goal of 400 basis points
(bps) of
operating margin improvement to 10.4% from 6.4% in fiscal 2010.
The company
reported an operating margin of 10% in fiscal 2014. Margin
expansion is being
driven by kitchen upgrades, labor efficiency, and higher-margin
menu items.
In terms of restaurant-level profitability, Brinker expects its
company
restaurant margin to expand 25-50 bps to 17.2%-17.4% excluding
depreciation and
amortization expense in 2015. Fitch views this guidance as
realistic given same
store sales (SSS) trends and the 20 bps of restaurant margin
expansion realized
in the first half of the fiscal year. Brinker is anticipating
about 1% of
commodity inflation in fiscal 2015, with pressures easing in the
fourth fiscal
quarter, after experiencing about 1% in 2014.
Increased Liquidity and Limited Near-term Maturities
At Dec. 24, 2014, Brinker had $165 million of liquidity
consisting of $78
million of cash and $87 million of availability under a $250
million revolver.
Brinker refinanced its revolver and $175 million outstanding
term loan with a
$750 million revolving credit facility in March 2015. The
upsized revolver,
which expires March 12, 2020, along with Brinker's FCF
generation supports
on-going liquidity. LTM FCF totaled $137 million, as mentioned
previously.
Significant upcoming maturities include $250 million of 2.6%
notes due May 15,
2018 and $300 million of 3.875% notes maturing May 15, 2023.
Debt reduction is
not anticipated so Fitch expects these obligations to eventually
be refinanced.
Good Cushion Under Fairly Restrictive Covenants
Brinker's credit facility includes a minimum adjusted coverage
ratio test of
1.5x and a maximum debt-to-cash flow limitation of 3.5x. Maximum
debt-to-cash
flow is defined as consolidated debt plus 6x rent divided by
EBITDA plus rent.
Minimum adjusted interest coverage is defined as EBIT plus rent
divided by
interest expense plus rent. The firm has ample cushion under
these covenants.
Fitch estimates that adjusted interest coverage was 3.2x and
debt-to-cash flow
was 2.8x for the LTM period ended Dec. 24, 2014.
Brinker's 2018 and 2023 notes include a Change of Control
Triggering Event
provision. Negative covenants for the notes restrict Brinker's
ability to incur
debt secured by liens and to engage in sale lease-back
transactions. At Dec. 24,
2014, Brinker owned the land and building for 189 of its 888
company
restaurants.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
--Comparable restaurant sales in line with Brinker's 2%-3%
long-term annual
goal, due to flat-to-slightly positive traffic and the
maintenance of market
share by Chili's;
--Stable-to-modestly higher margins;
--FCF continues to be at least $100 million annually;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR of 3.2x in fiscal
2015 and 3.3x in
fiscal 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR (defined as total
debt plus 8x gross
rent-to-operating EBITDA plus gross rent) maintained below 3x;
--Comparable restaurant sales that are consistently positive and
above that of
peers at Chili's, due to increased traffic;
--Increased U.S. casual dining market share at Chili's;
--Significantly higher than expected operating income growth and
margin
expansion.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained above 3.5x;
--Persistently negative comparable restaurant sales, due to
declining traffic
and market share, at Chili's, and margin declines;
--Meaningfully lower than expected FCF due to lower operating
income, higher
capital expenditures, and/or a more aggressive dividend policy;
--Debt-financed share repurchases concurrent with weakening
operating trends.
Fitch affirms Brinker's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--Bank credit facility of 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
