(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a dashboard summarizing GAAP results for U.S. life insurance companies. In this report, Fitch analyzes key drivers for 2014 operating results for publicly traded life insurance organizations. The report compiles data from 17 publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's debt rating universe. Pretax operating income declined by 7% in 2014 for U.S. publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's rated universe. The deterioration was primarily driven by long term care-related reserve charges for select companies. Excluding these companies, the group reported a 3% increase in pretax operating income during the year. The industry benefited from higher account values caused by improved equity markets and strong sales, partially offset by modest interest margin compression. The dashboard 'U.S. Life Insurance - GAAP Results' dated April 9, 2015, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports', or by clicking on the link. Contact: Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas R. Baker Analyst +1-312-368-3207 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014).