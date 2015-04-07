(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
international ratings to
Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional S.A. (FDN). A full list of
rating actions can
be found at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FDN's ratings are aligned with those of the Sovereign,
reflecting Fitch's
assessment of the Colombian government's willingness and
capacity to provide
timely support to FDN, if needed. Although the Colombian
government does not
explicitly guarantee FDN's liabilities, Fitch views the entity
as an integral
arm of the state given its status as a Special Official
Institution tied to the
Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (which held 73.0% of
shares at Dec. 31,
2014) and FDN's key role in structuring and mobilizing financing
for the Fourth
Generation (4G) national highway plan and other high profile
infrastructure
projects.
FDN, formerly Financiera Electrica Nacional, expanded its scope
of activities by
government decree in 2011 from energy projects financing to the
financing of
infrastructure projects in all sectors of the economy. To meet
this expanded
mandate, FDN has undergone a process of institutional capacity
building,
including the modification of its business model, its products,
its
organizational structure, as well as the expansion of its
systems and human
resources. FDN anticipates that it will begin to disburse new
credits under its
new mandate in late 2015.
Given the early stage of FDN's new operations, its primary
challenges during
2015 will be the continuing consolidation of its new
organizational structure,
its suite of products, credit underwriting, and risk policies.
At Dec. 31, 2014, FDN had no financial liabilities and therefore
recorded a
strong capital position equivalent to 98.6% of total assets. Its
capital also
benefitted from the entry of new shareholders, the International
Finance
Corporation (IFC) and the Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF),
which took stakes
of 17.7% and 8.8% respectively in late 2014. According to the
company's pipeline
of potential projects, FDN may seek to raise debt funding in
2016.
The entry of IFC and CAF accompanied improvements to FDN's
corporate governance,
reducing the company's exposure to political risk. Previously
the seven-member
board of directors consisted of five government officials,
including three
Ministers, the new board consists of three government officials.
In addition,
the number of independent directors has increased from two to
four. The
company's revised statutes also provided for two additional
board-level
committees (Risk, and Remuneration & Appointments) in addition
to the existing
Audit, Investment and Credit committees.
At YE2014, FDN's assets consisted primarily of its securities
portfolio (55.4%),
its legacy loan portfolio (20.4%) and high levels of cash
(19.3%) related to the
recent capital injection. FDN's securities portfolio consists
almost
exclusively of Colombian sovereign bonds and certificates of
deposit at
regulated local banks. Its legacy loan portfolio primarily
consists of two
credits in good standing. In addition, loan loss reserves
totalled 21% of gross
loans and credits were secured by collateral valued at 4.8x the
balance
outstanding. Although portfolio growth depends on the progress
of its project
pipeline toward feasibility, FDN anticipates making financing
commitments in
2015 for the first wave of 4G projects.
FDN's current loan portfolio consists of two corporate credits,
characterized by
high borrower concentration, high levels of collateralization,
and long
maturities with significant grace periods. One of the credits
underwent a tenor
extension as well as a pricing re-negotiation in 2014. Given the
scale,
complexity and capital intensity of projects in FDN's pipeline,
Fitch expects
that credit restructurings could be a feature of its portfolio
over the longer
term.
FDN's financial performance has been supported by the reversal
of reserves
against its steadily contracting loan portfolio in recent years.
In 2014,
earnings compared favourably with other development banks in the
region despite
its commercial inactivity and relatively high administrative
expenditure. Given
the significant lead time required to bring large-scale projects
to financial
closure, Fitch views FDN's future performance as sensitive to
project delays,
should they occur. Partly mitigating this vulnerability is FDN's
income from its
securities holdings and fee income for trust administration,
structuring and
project management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FDN's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of
the Colombian
government's willingness or capacity to provide support, if
needed.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Long-term IDR of 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Local Currency Long-term IDR of 'BBB+'
--Local Currency Short-term IDR of 'F2'
--Support Rating of '2'
--Support Rating Floor of 'BBB'
