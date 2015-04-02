(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Shimao Property
Holdings
Limited's (BB+/Stable) 2014 annual results are in line with
expectations and
have no impact to the Chinese property developer's rating.
Shimao's contracted sales in 2014 increased 4.8% to CNY70.2bn
and met its
contracted sales target of CNY70bn. Its 2014 contracted sales by
gross floor
area rose 10.5% to 5.79m sqm, while the average selling price
(ASP) for
contracted sales decreased 5.3% to CNY12,129 per sqm.
EBITDA margin dropped to 26.3% in 2014 from 29.0% in 2013 due to
lower
recognised ASP. Churn weakened and the ratio of total contracted
sales to total
debt fell to 1.13x at end-2014 from 1.34x a year earlier. Fitch
expects EBITDA
margin of around 23%-25% and the ratio of contracted sales to
total debt to be
around 1.2x-1.3x in the next 18-24 months.
Leverage, measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, was at
26.5% at end-2014
compared with 28.4% at end-2013. Fitch expects the company to
maintain its
leverage at around the current level for next 12-18 months.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Shimao,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms
Shimao Property at
BB+; Outlook Stable", dated 11 August 2014 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
