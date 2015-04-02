(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (BB+/Stable) 2014 annual results are in line with expectations and have no impact to the Chinese property developer's rating. Shimao's contracted sales in 2014 increased 4.8% to CNY70.2bn and met its contracted sales target of CNY70bn. Its 2014 contracted sales by gross floor area rose 10.5% to 5.79m sqm, while the average selling price (ASP) for contracted sales decreased 5.3% to CNY12,129 per sqm. EBITDA margin dropped to 26.3% in 2014 from 29.0% in 2013 due to lower recognised ASP. Churn weakened and the ratio of total contracted sales to total debt fell to 1.13x at end-2014 from 1.34x a year earlier. Fitch expects EBITDA margin of around 23%-25% and the ratio of contracted sales to total debt to be around 1.2x-1.3x in the next 18-24 months. Leverage, measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, was at 26.5% at end-2014 compared with 28.4% at end-2013. Fitch expects the company to maintain its leverage at around the current level for next 12-18 months. For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and sensitivities for Shimao, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Shimao Property at BB+; Outlook Stable", dated 11 August 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.