HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China
Mobile Limited's (CML) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Mobile Market Position: The ratings reflect Fitch's
expectations that
CML would be able to maintain its dominant position over the
medium term due to
its significant economies of scale, robust financial position
and solid
execution ability. In 2014, CML's mobile service revenue market
share remained
high at 68% compared with 69% in 2013. At end-February 2015, CML
controlled a
mobile subscriber share of 62% and also attracted 123m 4G
subscribers since the
launch of its 4G services in the beginning of 2014.
OTT Substitution Risk: We expect competition from over-the-top
(OTT) operators
and the continued substitution of data for voice services will
likely put
pressure on average revenue per user (ARPU) and margins. CML's
voice revenue
continued to decline by 13% yoy in 2014 following its first fall
in 2013. In
2014, CML still received some 59% (2013: 67%) of its service
revenue from
traditional voice and short message service services, which tend
to command
higher margins but have higher substitution risk.
VAT Reform Burden: The ratings also take into consideration the
effect on EBITDA
of the full-year impact of the value-added tax (VAT) reform,
which was
implemented in June 2014. However, Fitch believes that the
impact of the VAT
reform is likely to be short-lived. As VAT is implemented in
more industries,
CML's profitability should recover due to an expected increase
in input VAT
credits. Also, we expect that CML will transform its revenue
mix, raising
value-added services to reduce output VAT liabilities.
Sizeable Capex: Fitch expects that CML will incur relatively
high capex for the
next three-five years, as the company will invest heavily in 4G
technology to
boost its network quality and data service competitiveness. CML
has reduced its
2015 capex budget to CNY200bn. However, its 2015 capex budget is
still
substantially higher than its previous annual capex, except in
2014. Fitch
expects sizeable capex to constrain pre-dividend free cash flow
(FCF) margin to
below 10% in the next two years.
Tower Sharing: The ratings also reflect our expectations that
the Chinese
government's tower sharing initiative is unlikely to materially
alter CML's
credit profile. We believe tower sharing will enable China
Telecom Corporation
Limited (CTCL; A+/Stable) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
to gain access to
CML's network resources and improve their network quality and
coverage as well
as save capex over the long term. However, CML should get a
significant amount
of cash proceeds from the injection of tower assets into the
national tower
company.
Ample Liquidity: We expect CML to maintain a strong net cash
position, even
after considering the sizeable capex. At end-2014, unrestricted
cash balances of
CNY419bn significantly exceeded total debt of just CNY5bn. CML
has no maturities
due before 2017.
Constrained by Sovereign Ratings: CML's ratings are constrained
by China's
sovereign rating (A+/Stable) as CML is ultimately controlled by
the state. CML's
standalone rating is 'AA-'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- low single-digit revenue growth with the decline in voice
revenue offsetting
data revenue growth
- EBITDA margin at 36%-37% in two to three years, compared with
over 40% prior
to 2013
- capex of CNY200bn in 2015 and CNY160bn-180bn in 2016-2017
- Dividend payout ratio to remain at around 43%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade of the standalone rating to 'A+' include:
- reversal of its net cash position
- pre-dividend FCF margin falling below 8% on a sustained basis
(2013: 16%)
- Operating EBITDAR margin falling below 40% on a sustained
basis (2014: 42.5%)
CML has high rating headroom and Fitch therefore does not
envisage a downgrade
of the standalone rating to 'A' from 'AA-' over the medium term.
As CML's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's rating, any
downgrade of the
sovereign will lead to a corresponding downgrade in CML's
ratings.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A positive sovereign rating action
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
