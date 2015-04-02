(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China
Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Government Support: The ratings benefit from the strong
state support and
CTCL's strategic importance to the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable)
- the company's
ultimate majority owner. CTCL is 71%-owned by China
Telecommunications
Corporation (CTC), which is 100%-owned by the State-owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission. The state owns 82.85% of CTCL when
all state
shareholders are included.
Dominant Fixed-line Market Position: The ratings reflect CTCL's
dominant status
in southern China for fixed-line and broadband services, which
enables the
company to continue to offer bundled services and differentiated
information,
content and technology (ICT) services and value-added services
(VAS). Resilient
fixed-line revenue and further cuts in CTCL's fixed-line and
broadband capex in
2015 are likely to result in solid fixed-line free cash flow
(FCF), which would
help fund CTCL's mobile capex.
Solid Mobile Execution: The ratings also reflect CTCL's solid
execution ability
in its mobile business, despite disadvantages of the code
division multiple
access (CDMA) technology and the delayed licensing of frequency
division
duplex-long term evolution (FDD LTE) networks. CTCL has been
utilising its low
cost, wide coverage and high quality CDMA network to expand
market share and
drive mobile data revenue growth. We expect the FDD LTE service
rollout and the
forthcoming tower sharing to enable CTCL to further gain mobile
market share.
VAT Reform Burden: The ratings also take into consideration of
the full-year
impact on EBITDA of the value-added tax (VAT) reform, which was
implemented in
June 2014. However, Fitch believes that the impact of the VAT
reform is likely
to be short-lived. As VAT is implemented in more industries,
CTCL's
profitability should recover due to an expected increase in
input VAT credits.
Also, we expect that CTCL will transform its revenue mix,
raising VAS to reduce
output VAT liabilities.
Higher Capex: The ratings also reflect our expectations that
CTCL's capex will
remain high in the next two-three years, driven by 4G network
rollout. CTCL has
already raised its 2015 capex budget by 40% to CNY108bn,
following the FDD LTE
licensing in February 2015. CTCL plans to step up 4G investment
to achieve
320,000 4G base stations and 140,000 indoor radio distribution
systems by
end-2015. With higher capex, we expect CTCL's pre-dividend FCF
to turn negative
in both 2015 and 2016, but turn positive from 2017.
Tower Sharing: The ratings also reflect our expectations that
the Chinese
government's tower sharing initiative is unlikely to materially
alter CTCL's
credit profile. We believe tower sharing will enable CTCL and
China Unicom (Hong
Kong) Limited to gain access to China Mobile Limited's (CML;
A+/Stable) network
resources and improve their network quality and coverage as well
as save capex
over the long term. However, tower sharing will result in higher
adjusted net
leverage and the transfer of CTCL's tower assets to the national
tower company
will be a non-cash transaction.
Low Leverage: Fitch expects CTCL's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage ratio to stay below 2x in the next two to three years,
even considering
higher 4G capex and the capitalisation of tower leasing fees as
off-balance
sheet debt. CTCL has a low leverage with net debt/EBITDA of 0.9x
in 2014. We
estimate that FFO-adjusted net leverage in 2014 could have
remained at 1.4x.
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes that CTCL will maintain
adequate liquidity.
CTCL's unrestricted cash position amounted to CNY22bn at
end-2014. Debt due
within one year totalled CNY44bn at end-2014. However, CTCL has
strong support
from its state-owned parent, CTC, and Chinese banks. At
end-2014, unutilised
committed credit facilities were CNY130bn. About 58% of its
CNY107bn total debt
was due to its parent.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- mobile subscriber net additions to resume in 2015 and 2016
- average revenue per user (ARPU) to remain stable due to
stronger data revenue
growth
- EBITDA margins at about 30% in two to three years
- capex of CNY100bn-110bn in 2015 and 2016
- dividend payment at about CNY6bn for each of 2015 and 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2x on a sustained basis
- EBITDAR margin below 30% on a sustained basis (2013: 31.9%)
- weakening in linkages with the state, which is not envisaged
in the
foreseeable future
Positive: Due to CTCL's smaller mobile market share relative to
its major
competitors', as well as its likely lower profitability and
higher capex, a
rating upgrade is unlikely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
